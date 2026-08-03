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Is it a crime to abuse PM? Did Delhi Police cross line by lodging FIR against minor girl?

Did the Delhi Police cross the line by registering an FIR against a 15-year-old girl for abusing PM Narendra Modi? Is it a crime to abuse the prime minister? What are the provisions under the BNS?

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 06:10 PM IST

Is it a crime to abuse PM? Did Delhi Police cross line by lodging FIR against minor girl?
Delhi Police drops FIR against minor in PM Modi abuse case. (File Image)
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Did Delhi Police do the right thing, or did it breach its limits by lodging an FIR against a 15-year-old girl for abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi? This question cropped up after the girl apologised to the prime minister. Delhi Police lodged an FIR against her. Days after PM Modi released a video and declared to pardon her, the police dropped the case.

PM Modi Abuse Case

On the complaint of a Ghaziabad resident, the UP police initially registered a Zero FIR at Noida's Expressway Police Station and transferred the same to the Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi. The Delhi Police examined the incident as the alleged offence took place at Connaught Place, which comes under its jurisdiction. The police registered a case under Sections 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, 353 (1) (statement conducing the public mischief), and 356(1) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Days after this, the girl released a video, apologising to PM Modi and seeking his pardon.


Was it okay? Did the Delhi Police take the right decision? Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a person below the age of 18 is considered a child or juvenile. He is presumed to be innocent of any criminal intent. He is handled through a separate legal framework involving Juvenile Justice Boards. It stresses treatment and rehabilitation rather than standard adult penalties.

Minor booked for abusing PM Modi

According to the BNS, if a minor between 16 and 18 years of age commits a heinous offence (one with a minimum penalty of seven years' imprisonment), he may be tried as an adult. The Juvenile Justice Board conducts a "preliminary assessment" of the minor's mental and physical capacity to understand the consequences of the crime in such cases. 

However, the police action came under the scanner as the BNS has no provision that simply criminalises rude or offensive speech.  Secondly, there is nothing called "insulting a leader". It appears that the Delhi Police invoked various sections to build a case so that the prosecutors could stretch the facts to fit the statute. 

15-year-old girl FIR

Section 296 of the BNS (previously Section 294 IPC) covers obscene words or acts in a public place "to the annoyance of others." A maximum sentence of imprisonment of three months can be awarded under this section. It is an irony that the court exempts all crude and abusive remarks committed by politicians. 

It is interesting to note that there is no general law that criminalises rude or offensive speech. Section 352 of the BNS applies only when the insult is intended, or it is likely to provoke breach of peace. In this case, it appears that sections 352, 353(1), and 356(1) were added with the intention of deliberately booking the minor girl and putting her in the dock. 

Secondly, an MP, or a minister or even the prime minister, is not above the ordinary criminal law. He does not enjoy a special law, under which a person can be booked for simply abusing him. 

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