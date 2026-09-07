Delhi PG Collapse: 20 Red flags every student must check before renting paying guest accommodation

Is your PG accommodation safe? What things must you check before renting such an accommodation? Here is a list of 20 red flags.

Seven people were killed and 12 others rescued as a paying-guest (PG) accommodation collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, triggering many questions about safety and security in this kind of accommodation, which is mushrooming in areas densely populated with students. How safe are these PG accommodations? How old is the building? Are there unauthorised floors? Has the building been constructed with proper plans adhering to all the rules and regulations of the local body authority? Are there proper arrangements for fire-fighting and fire exits? These are the questions that need to be addressed before moving into the PG accommodation.

PG accommodation safety: Red flags

The owner of the PG accommodation refuses to show the sanctioned building plan.

No proper permission to run the paying-guest accommodation has been obtained. Many municipalities set a minimum size for plots and the road in front of the building for such accommodations.

No fire NOC has been obtained; a PG accommodation with more than nine residents must have a proper certificate.

The owner doesn't push for the police verification of the residents.

PG hostel caves in at Satya Niketan, Delhi, India



Officials say none confirmed dead yet but unconfirmed reports claim three dead, two girls and one boy, with several rescued and three critically hurt at AIIMS#Delhi #SatyaNiketan #BuildingCollapse pic.twitter.com/AZkxrt0YCp — Twilight (@TwilightDewy) September 6, 2026

PG safety checklist



The following issues must be examined before moving into a PG accommodation:

There is no extra floor added, no mismatch in brickwork, and no extra column.

No balcony or room is jutting out of the building into narrow lanes.

If the basement is occupied, it must have proper ventilation, waterproofing, and emergency exits.

No water seepage, damp rooms, extra columns, or cracks in the floor or the walls.

5-Storey Building collapsed in Delhi SatyaNiketan Area, is tragic/shocking. Building used as a PG for students and repair work was going on in basement. 30-50 students suspected to be trapped in debris. Hope #NDRF rescue them all!pic.twitter.com/p9Sp7YhrEjpic.twitter.com/zMmMadypMA — India Crooks (@IndiaCrooks) September 6, 2026

Check the following facilities:

There should be more than one staircase in a multi-story PG accommodation.

The fire-exit doors or the emergency exits must not be closed, chained, or blocked with almirahs, storage, or other things.

The terrace should not be locked, with keys kept with someone else.

Proper lighting should be provided in the staircase or corridor.

Maintenance: structural cracks

Check properly that there are no structural diagonal cracks in the walls.

There should be no cracks in the plaster, brick, or corners of the doors.

There must not be cracks in the beam-column or across the ceilings.

No doors that don't close properly.

No windows that stick suddenly.

WATCH | Delhi: Search and rescue operations are underway in South Delhi's Satya Niketan area following a building collapse that claimed six lives. pic.twitter.com/nF5Db2YENw — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2026

Age of building

The building should not be 40-50 years old and converted into a paying guest accommodation without retrofitting.

There should be no major alterations: extra floor, extra rooms, basement used for accommodation.

No old and tangled electrical wires dangling in the open.

Many of the above-mentioned facilities were missing from the building that collapsed in Delhi on Sunday. Coming under attack after the collapse of the building, the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government is now working on a policy for buildings that may be allowed to be used as PGs, nursing homes, schools and other public establishments. These will have to undergo periodic structural audits and obtain safety certification.

The gravity of the situation can be understood from the lease agreement of the building that collapsed in Delhi on Sunday. One of the clauses specifically says that the PG authorities would not be responsible for any casualties or risks to the tenant. Delhi CM has instructed that buildings having a fifth floor should be sealed. She also asked to conduct intensive inspections of nearby PG accommodations and other buildings. Rekha Gupta further said that any violations detected during the inspections will invite sealing action.