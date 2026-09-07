Delhi PG Collapse: 20 Red flags every student must check before renting paying guest accommodation

EXPLAINER
Is your PG accommodation safe? What things must you check before renting such an accommodation? Here is a list of 20 red flags.
Seven people were killed and 12 others rescued as a paying-guest (PG) accommodation collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, triggering many questions about safety and security in this kind of accommodation, which is mushrooming in areas densely populated with students. How safe are these PG accommodations? How old is the building? Are there unauthorised floors? Has the building been constructed with proper plans adhering to all the rules and regulations of the local body authority? Are there proper arrangements for fire-fighting and fire exits? These are the questions that need to be addressed before moving into the PG accommodation.
PG hostel caves in at Satya Niketan, Delhi, India— Twilight (@TwilightDewy) September 6, 2026
Officials say none confirmed dead yet but unconfirmed reports claim three dead, two girls and one boy, with several rescued and three critically hurt at AIIMS#Delhi #SatyaNiketan #BuildingCollapse pic.twitter.com/AZkxrt0YCp
The following issues must be examined before moving into a PG accommodation:
5-Storey Building collapsed in Delhi SatyaNiketan Area, is tragic/shocking. Building used as a PG for students and repair work was going on in basement. 30-50 students suspected to be trapped in debris. Hope #NDRF rescue them all!pic.twitter.com/p9Sp7YhrEjpic.twitter.com/zMmMadypMA— India Crooks (@IndiaCrooks) September 6, 2026
WATCH | Delhi: Search and rescue operations are underway in South Delhi's Satya Niketan area following a building collapse that claimed six lives. pic.twitter.com/nF5Db2YENw— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2026
Many of the above-mentioned facilities were missing from the building that collapsed in Delhi on Sunday. Coming under attack after the collapse of the building, the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government is now working on a policy for buildings that may be allowed to be used as PGs, nursing homes, schools and other public establishments. These will have to undergo periodic structural audits and obtain safety certification.
The gravity of the situation can be understood from the lease agreement of the building that collapsed in Delhi on Sunday. One of the clauses specifically says that the PG authorities would not be responsible for any casualties or risks to the tenant. Delhi CM has instructed that buildings having a fifth floor should be sealed. She also asked to conduct intensive inspections of nearby PG accommodations and other buildings. Rekha Gupta further said that any violations detected during the inspections will invite sealing action.