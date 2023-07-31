Delhi ordinance row explained: Centre makes key changes in bill, know what happened so far

Headlines

India squad for Ireland T20Is announced, Jasprit Bumrah returns as Captain

Rajasthan: Clashes erupt over 'urine-like odour' from school girl's water bottle in Bhilwara; video surfaces

Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old student stabbed to death by classmate after scuffle breaks between them

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

Haryana: Mobile internet suspended, Section 144 imposed after violent clashes erupt during religious procession in Nuh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India squad for Ireland T20Is announced, Jasprit Bumrah returns as Captain

Bloodstained Car, No Whereabouts: Army jawan goes missing from Kashmir's Kulgam, here's timeline of disappearance

Rajasthan: Clashes erupt over 'urine-like odour' from school girl's water bottle in Bhilwara; video surfaces

MS Dhoni's luxury car collection 

Diabetes: Tips to choose the right footwear

5 iconic forts of Rajasthan built by Rajput emperors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Kanika Tiwari, who played Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath? See at how glamorous she looks now

Bloodstained Car, No Whereabouts: Army jawan goes missing from Kashmir's Kulgam, here's timeline of disappearance

‘What did police do for 14 days?’ Supreme Court's stern statement on Manipur viral video case

Ashes 2023: As Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, Here Are Three Biggest Controversies Of His Career

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

Commando trailer: Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's mission is to save Indian spy locked in Pakistani jail in action thriller

Richa Chadha shoots Aaina with The Chronicles of Narnia-fame British actor William Moseley in London

HomeExplainer

Explainer

Delhi ordinance row explained: Centre makes key changes in bill, know what happened so far

The Delhi services bill, formally called the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, is likely to be presented to Parliament tomorrow.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 08:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

AAP-led Delhi's administration and the Centre are progressively at odds over the national capital services ordinance. The Delhi services bill, formally called the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, is likely to be presented to Parliament tomorrow. It will take the place of current legislation that disobeys a Supreme Court ruling that grants Delhi administration authority over the majority of services. 

What happened so far?

On May 11, the Supreme Court decided in support of the Delhi administration, granting it power over all services provided in the nation's capital with the exception of those dealing with public order, land, and the police. The elected administration in Delhi had been given the jurisdiction to oversee the transfer and employment of bureaucrats, but on May 19 the Centre presented an action to overturn that ruling.

The BJP-led Centre is allegedly aiming to undermine the rule of law and seize control of officials in the region, according to the AAP administration in Delhi. The Opposition coalition INDIA, of which AAP is a member, is likely to stage significant demonstrations in response to the bill's presentation in Parliament.

What changes have been made by the Centre?

Significant revisions have been made to the measure, which now lacks the three sections that were originally included in the ordinance, reported by Hindustan Times. The main changes are as follows:

READ | ED attaches assets linked to Lalu Yadav’s family in land for job scam

1. Abolition of Section 3A: The ordinance's Section 3A is eliminated in the bill. The current focus of the proposal is Article 239AA, which favours Centre to form National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA). 

Section 3A of the ordinance stated, "Notwithstanding anything contained in any judgement, order or decree of any Court, the Legislative Assembly shall have the power to make laws as per Article 239AA except with respect to any matter enumerated in Entry 41 of List II of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India or any matter connected therewith or incidental thereto.:

Entry 41 of List II of the Seventh Schedule of the Indian Constitution involves 'State public services and State Public Service Commission'.

2. Annual report: Previously, the Delhi Assembly and Parliament both required the NCCSA to produce a yearly report on its work. This requirement is removed by the law, hence the report is no longer required to be delivered to these legislative bodies.

3. Changes in appointment process: The bill weakens Section 45D's provision for the appointment of chairs and members of different agencies, boards, commissions, and regulatory organisations in Delhi. It eliminates the necessity that suggestions or concerns be addressed to the central government before the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister.

What is included?

According to a recently added provision in the law, the Lieutenant Governor would nominate members to boards and commissions established by the Delhi government based on a list of candidates suggested by the National Capital Civil Service Authority, which also includes the Delhi Chief Minister. The bill passed by the Delhi Assembly establishes the boards or commissions.

READ | 'If we call it a mosque, there will be...': UP CM Yogi Adityanath amid Gyanvapi row

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

How to sleep better? These 5 tips will help you fall asleep naturally

Viral video: Japanese man invests Rs 12 lakh to transform into human dog, goes out for his first walk

Meet IAS Abhijeet Singh Yadav, IIT alumnus who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC with AIR...

DNA Explainer: What is mass hysteria? Why school girls have fallen victim to mysterious panic in Uttarakhand?

This IIT graduate cracked UPSC CSE in first attempt, became state's topper, her AIR was...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Kanika Tiwari, who played Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath? See at how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE