Delhi is choking, Parliament is silent: Why air pollution is no political issue

Delhi’s AQI hit 471—30 times above WHO limits—yet air pollution finds little political urgency. Why Parliament and parties are ignoring a deadly crisis.

The air quality of Delhi and its adjoining areas has reached such an alarming level that the air quality index (AQI) on Monday was measured 30 times more than the limit recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The AQI measures PM2.5, fine particulate matter that can choke lungs, and other pollutants. This level of air pollution can cause serious health problems, especially in children and people of old age. Countries like the UK, Canada, and Singapore issued alerts, warning their citizens against the pollution level in the capital city of India. Despite this level of toxicity in the air, the air pollution has not found resonance in the political or administrative ecosystem. It is not a political issue, and it has not been taken up for debate and discussion in the parliament the way it should have been.

Delhi AQI severe

The AQI in Delhi on Monday was measured at 471, while according to the pollution watchdog, AQI levels of 101–200 are moderate, 201–300 are poor, 301–400 are very poor, and anything above 400 is severe. Government-backed apps do not measure the AQI above the level of 500, even though private and international monitors often record much higher levels. Delhi has recorded 200,000 cases of acute respiratory illnesses between 2022 and 2024.

Delhi air quality crisis

The parliament discussed "Vande Mataram," and the ruling party members slammed Jawaharlal Nehru one after another, much to the chagrin of the opposition parties, which defended the first prime minister of the country. Rahul Gandhi was the only member in the house to demand a debate on the rising air pollution in major Indian cities. He advised that the government and the opposition should come and work together to tackle the problem of the "blanket of poisonous air" without blaming each other. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju agreed to Gandhi's suggestion.

Parliament debate on air pollution

Nothing has happened since then; the LoP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would leave Delhi for their foreign trips much before the issue is discussed in the house. Why this insincerity on the most important issue that threatens the lives of millions of people? Air pollution, despite being one of the most dangerous issues, is not at the top of the political spectrum, either of the ruling alliance or the opposition parties. The masses are not conscious enough to understand the bomb that is ticking; the government is smug, trying to score the brownie points over its political rivals.

Air pollution health effects

However, it is the masses that suffer most, though the air pollution spares no one. Besides the lung diseases that are the most common impact, children lose immunity, and their cognitive intelligence get hit considerably. According to the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (of the US), air pollution harms human health in terms of life expectancy, illness and hospitalization, child health, health behavior, and dementia. The air pollution damages the aging brain, which may likely impose substantial health and economic costs. Its impacts on cognitive functioning are critical for the elderly for both running daily errands and making high-stakes decisions. It may move people from the median to the 63rd percentile (verbal test scores) and the 58th percentile (math test scores), respectively.

In spite of this alarming condition, the issue has not been discussed threadbare in the parliament, and the union government and the state governments have not called an all-party meeting or constituted a committee to deal with this situation. It does not directly impact the electoral politics, unlike the sensitive and divisive issues or caste and creed, language and religion.