Why is CM Rekha Gupta still silent on Kalkaji gang-rape case? Delhi remains most unsafe metro for women

With 12,458 crimes against women, Delhi remains the worst metro for women for the fourth consecutive year, despite being ruled by a woman Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta. Details here.

Old wounds reopened after a 17-year-old girl was gang-raped by three men near Kalkaji Temple in New Delhi. With this incident, it became clear once again that the crimes against women have increased in the capital city, though the government may claim otherwise. It also shows that Delhi remains the country's most unsafe metro for women. The gang-rape can not be rejected as an isolated incident, as a string of brutal, high-profile cases in 2026 has kept the issue alive.

Delhi horror: Crime against women

In a reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on April 1, 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs claimed that the number of crimes against women has gone down. It told the house that the number had consistently fallen, from 13,208 cases in 2023, 13,195 in 2024, and 12,458 in 2025. The government claimed:

Rape cases fell 9.48%, from 1,919 in 2024 to 1,737 in 2025.

Molestation cases dropped 16.13% from 1,897 to 1,591.

The government also claimed that more than 95% of women-related cases were solved.

Similarly, the Delhi Statistical Handbook 2025 registered a nearly 12% drop in crimes against women from 5,208 cases in 2021 to 4,584 in 2024.

(Delhi Remains Most Unsafe For Women. AI-generated Infographic.)

Delhi: Worst metro for women

Even if the government data are accepted, with 13,396 reported crimes against women, New Delhi remains the most unsafe metro city for women for the fourth consecutive year. It is more than double the incidents in Mumbai with 6,025 cases, and Bengaluru with 4,870 cases.

Some of the recent incidents are as follows:

A 17-year-old girl was gang-raped by three men. The main accused, Asif, was shot in the leg in a police encounter; he was arrested. The Delhi Police filed an FIR against him under the BNS and POCSO Act.

It was the fourth rape case of a minor in Delhi in ten days.

Another 17-year-old girl was gang-raped by four men in Northwest Delhi on September 13, 2026.

Juvenile cases have gone up 30% in the first half of the year.

Rape cases involving a juvenile have gone up 41%, from 61 to 86 during the period.

Murder cases have also increased 23% between January and May 2026.

BJP leader Rekha Gupta took the oath as Delhi Chief Minister, replacing Arvind Kejriwal, on February 20, 2025. With this, the 27 years of AAP rule came to an end.

(Crimes Against Women In Delhi. AI-generated Image.)

Steps taken by Rekha Gupta government: