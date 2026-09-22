Crime Against Women: 4.41 lakh cases, one every 71 seconds; what NCRB data reveals about women's safety?

Two recent incidents-one in Jamui district of Bihar and another near Kalkaji Temple in New Delhi have exposed the trend of crime against women and the women safety crisis in India. According to the NCRB data, 4,41,534 cases of crimes against women were recorded in 2024. Details here.

Two different and disturbing incidents took place a few hours apart in different parts of India, with the same message and conclusion. A Class X student was chased, molested, groped, harassed and thrashed in Jamui district of Bihar. In a more tragic and shameful incident, a 17-year-old girl was gang-raped by three men in New Delhi, about 1,200 kilometres from the place of the first incident. Both were crimes against women; men committed the crimes, and the BJP is in power in both states.

Crimes Against Women

In a country where goddesses are worshipped, mothers are respected most, crimes against women are the most persistent and under-measured problems, as hundreds of women are raped daily across the country. Latest government data show that about 4.41 lakh cases against women were registered in 2024, one crime against a woman every 71 seconds.

(Crime Against Women NCRB Reveals: AI-produced infographic.)

According to the National Crime Records Bureau's Crime in India 2024 report, released in May 2026:

About 4,41,534 cases of crimes against women were registered during 2024.

However, it was 1.5% less than 4,48,211 in 2023, and fewer than 4,45,256 in 2022.

The rate of crime against women fell from 66.2 to 64.6 cases per lakh women during the period.

About 1,210 FIRs were lodged every day.

One crime against a woman was committed every 71 seconds.

It is significant, but not shocking, that most crimes were committed by family members or persons known to women. The crimes against women can be summarised as follows:

Cruelty by husband or relatives: 1,20,227

Kidnapping and abduction of women: 67,829

POCSO offences (girl child): 67,809

Assault to outrage modesty: 48,303

Rape: 29,536

(NCRB Data On Crime Against Women. AI-generated infographics)

NCRB data 2024

It is really a matter of shame that cruelty by husbands or relatives alone constitutes 329 cases a day, or one every four minutes.

Besides, 5,737 dowry deaths were reported nationwide in 2024.

The overall rate in these cases was 77.2%.

The accused were known to the rape victims in about 96.8% of rape cases registered in 2024.

They were friends or intimate partners in 47%.

42.6% of rape accused were neighbours and other known persons.

7.2% of the rape accused were family members.

Only 3.2% of rape accused were unidentified persons.

The National Family Health Survey also reveals the shocking and dirty fact that relationships of trust have committed more crimes than others. It can be summed up as follows:

Married women aged 15-49 reported most sexual violence cases.

More than 95% of the victims of sexual violence named a current or former husband as the perpetrator.

Marital rape is not a criminal offence in India, so these crimes are not reported or registered; however, these are not uncommon.

(NCRB Data Shows Trend In Crime Against Women)

Highest crime rates against women

The absolute number of crimes against women and the crime rate depict a different picture.

Uttar Pradesh recorded the most cases-66,398

Its rate of crime remains 58 per lakh women, below the national average.

Maharashtra comes next with about 47,954 cases.

Delhi, the national capital, has the highest crime rate against women.

Delhi: 130.7 crimes per lakh women

Telangana: 128.6

Odisha: 118.3

Haryana: 96.4

Rajasthan: 91.3 per lakh women.

Lowest crime rates against women