Delhi Gymkhana Club row: What is tussle between government and club about? Explained

The Centre’s eviction notice to the Delhi Gymkhana Club has left over 5,600 members and around 500 staff in distress. Many staff members have worked there for decades and have families living in nearby slums and housing colonies.

Delhi Gymkhana Club, one of the exclusive clubs located in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Safdarjung Road, has been ordered by the government to vacate and hand over possession of its 27.3-acre premises by June 5, 2026. Following this, members of the Club have approached the Delhi High Court challenging the Centre's order. The matter is listed for hearing on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

Delhi Gymkhana Club: Why did the government send an eviction notice?

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, through the Land and Development Office (L&DO), has issued an order directing the Delhi Gymkhana Club to hand over peaceful possession of its property by June 5, 2026. In its May 22 order, the Centre invoked Clause 4 of the perpetual lease deed executed in favour of the then Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd., now Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd. The clause allows the lessor to re-enter and terminate the lease if the premises are required for a public purpose.

The Centre stated that the 27.3-acre property, located in a "highly sensitive and strategic area" of New Delhi, is urgently needed to strengthen defence infrastructure, governance infrastructure, and other public-interest projects integrated with adjoining government land. The order added that upon re-entry and resumption, the entire plot, along with all buildings, structures, lawns, and fittings, will vest absolutely in the President of India through the Land & Development Office.

The Centre’s eviction notice to the Delhi Gymkhana Club has left over 5,600 members and around 500 staff in distress. Many staff members have worked there for decades and have families living in nearby slums and housing colonies.

After the government's eviction order, Delhi Gymkhana Club wrote to the Land and Development Office (L&DO) asking that its operations not be disrupted until pending issues are resolved. Currently managed by a General Committee appointed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs following National Company Law Tribunal proceedings, the club has a transitional arrangement until an elected body is formed.

The Club sought clarification on four points. It asked whether an "appropriately located alternate plot of land" would be allotted and sought protection for the future of all its employees and staff. The club's governing body has also requested a meeting with the Land Development Officer to discuss its concerns about the eviction order. The Club also cited improvements in its finances and administration in recent years. It requested that alternative land be considered if relocation is eventually required.

About the Delhi Gymkhana Club

The Delhi Gymkhana Club, originally the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club, was founded on 3 July 1913 at Coronation Grounds, Delhi. Its first president was Spencer Harcourt Butler, the first governor of the United Provinces of Agra and Oudh. In 1928, the club was allotted 27.3 acres in New Delhi on Safdarjung Road on a perpetual lease. The land was part of Sir Edwin Lutyens' design for the new imperial capital. After India’s independence in 1947, "Imperial" was dropped from the name.