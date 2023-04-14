Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeExplainer
topStoriesenglish

Delhi government issues advisory to schools amid heat wave fear, check these dos and don'ts for students in summers

The Directorate of Education also emphasised that schools must educate children about the need of wearing head coverings during the day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

Delhi government issues advisory to schools amid heat wave fear, check these dos and don'ts for students in summers
File photo

Delhi Government on Wednesday published rules on school readiness for the ongoing summers in response to heatwave projections in the national capital, According to the news agency ANI.

According to the government's circular, all Delhi-area schools recognised by the Directorate of Education (DoE) are required to make sure that there is no student assembly during the afternoon shift.

"As the daytime temperature in Delhi crosses more than 40 degrees Celsius during the summer season this is detrimental to the health of the children and adolescents studying in schools. The rise in temperature in NCR has led to the increased instance of heat-related illness," it said.

"All Govt/Govt aided/Pvt unaided schools recognized under the Directorate of Education will have to ensure availability of drinking water to students in the schools. Students should be given water breaks during classes," the circular mentioned. 

The Directorate of Education also emphasised that schools must educate children about the need of wearing head coverings during the day.

“Sensitize students to cover their heads (use an umbrella, hat, cap, towel, and other traditional head gears) during direct exposure to sunlight) when coming or leaving the school). Schools will have to report to a nearby hospital or health facility if any student has a case of heat-related illness," it added. 

Here is what can be done to avoid falling ill due to heat. 

  • 1) Avoid heat exposure, keep cool. 
  • 2) Avoid dehydration, drink water even if not thirsty.
  • 3) Wear lightweight, light colored loose, cotton clothes. 
  • 4) Cover the head by cloth, hat or umbrella
  • 5) Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, Torani, lemon water or buttermilk. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan enjoys royal stay at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace; poses with Orhan Awatramani, other friends
In pics: Ananya Panday's 5 quirky summer outfits that you would want to steal
Nysa Devgan takes camel ride with Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, check out their latest photos from Jaisalmer trip
Inside photos of Chennai Airport's swanky new terminal; know 5 important features
Pooja Hegde turns heads in white off-shoulder gown, fans say, ‘hotness overloaded’
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New York restaurant re-launched the world's most expensive sandwich, it costs Rs.17,000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.