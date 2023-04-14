Delhi government issues advisory to schools amid heat wave fear, check these dos and don'ts for students in summers

File photo

Delhi Government on Wednesday published rules on school readiness for the ongoing summers in response to heatwave projections in the national capital, According to the news agency ANI.

According to the government's circular, all Delhi-area schools recognised by the Directorate of Education (DoE) are required to make sure that there is no student assembly during the afternoon shift.

"As the daytime temperature in Delhi crosses more than 40 degrees Celsius during the summer season this is detrimental to the health of the children and adolescents studying in schools. The rise in temperature in NCR has led to the increased instance of heat-related illness," it said.

"All Govt/Govt aided/Pvt unaided schools recognized under the Directorate of Education will have to ensure availability of drinking water to students in the schools. Students should be given water breaks during classes," the circular mentioned.

The Directorate of Education also emphasised that schools must educate children about the need of wearing head coverings during the day.

“Sensitize students to cover their heads (use an umbrella, hat, cap, towel, and other traditional head gears) during direct exposure to sunlight) when coming or leaving the school). Schools will have to report to a nearby hospital or health facility if any student has a case of heat-related illness," it added.

