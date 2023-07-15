Headlines

explainer

Delhi flooded despite no rain in last 4 days, reasons could be...

It has been noted that Yamuna's water levels have risen despite little to no rainfall in Delhi over the previous four days, according to experts.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

Many people living in nearby areas of Delhi-NCR now be dealing with a situation resembling a flood as a result of the alarming rise in Yamuna's water level. However, it is not enough to blame only the rain. According to analysts, the Yamuna River's 25 bridges, the encroachment of floodplains, and the loss of wetlands may have been the main causes of Delhi's flood disaster.

It has been noted that Yamuna's water levels have risen despite little to no rainfall in Delhi over the previous four days, according to a ToI article quoting experts. Contrary to common assumption, the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana's water discharge is not the only factor contributing to the seriousness of the flooding in the Delhi and NCR regions.

Reasons responsible for flood-like conditions in Delhi-NCR

Experts, such as Bhim Singh Rawat from the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers, and People (SANDRP), have emphasised that the bridges restrict the easy passage of floodwater and interfere with the river's hydrology, according to a ToI.

According to experts, encroachment, the lack of floodplains, and downstream wetlands, all contribute to floods, and the buildup of sewage on the floodplain also decreases the river's ability to flow naturally. In order to reduce the hazards of floods that Delhi faces, it is imperative that these problems be addressed and sustainable urban growth is encouraged.

READ | Manipur violence: SC extends protection granted to woman lawyer from arrest till July 17

The Hathnikund Barrage discharged a high of 3.59 lakh cusecs of water this year, according to statistics from the Central Water Commission. Data shows that even though Hathnikund discharged more than 8 lakh cusecs in both 2019 and 2013, the level of flooding was not as bad as it is currently.

The overall amount of water discharged from Hathnikund even this year doesn't appear to be any more than what went out in 2019 and 2013," Rawat told ToI. In 2019, Yamuna's elevation rose to 207.25 metres. 25 bridges span a 22 km section of the Yamuna in Delhi, stretching in length from Wazirabad barrage to Okhla barrage, according to Rawat, showing the city's high bridge density.

The bridges disrupt the river's ecology and restrict the free passage of rising waters. He said that as mining and dredging operations persist in the higher part of the Yamuna and such operations don't take place in the Delhi stretch, the level of the riverbed increases in the city resulting in silt buildup."

According to CR Babu, professor emeritus and head of the Centre for Environment Management of Degraded Ecosystems (CMEDE), there are multiple dams/barrages upstream in Haryana and Uttarakhand that release massive volumes of water whenever there is considerable rain in the catchment areas. To minimise flooding in populated areas near rivers, floodplains, which are 5 to 10 km wide, gradually transport floodwater downstream, as per expert.

However, ITO, which is located on the western side of the Yamuna, lacks a floodplain. Construction engulfed the area. The 5-km floodplain has catchment wetlands that hold extra water flooding. But according to Babu, the area's river wetlands and floodplain have disappeared.

READ | Chandrayaan-3: When will India's third moon mission land on lunar surface? ISRO chief says this

Chandra Bhushan, CEO of the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability, and Technology (iForest), claims that although the encroachments on the floodplain have been well recorded, little is being done to clear it. There are now flyovers, bus stations, and junkyards. Given that the rivers are getting smaller, flooding is unavoidable.

Manu Bhatnagar, principal director of INTACH's natural heritage division, says the issue may be broken down into external and internal components. "Heavy rains have been falling in the upper Yamuna basin, which has increased flow and led to floods. The river level is too high for rainfall drains to let out water. Large-scale surface run-off is a product of concretization. Water is not absorbed by the soil. He inferred that the city must be permeable.

READ | Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Ajit Pawar gets Finance, NCP bags 7 berths

 

