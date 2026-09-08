Delhi Building Collapse Exposes PG Mafia: Illegal G+4 floors on tiny plot turned Satya Niketan into death trap

EXPLAINER
Know in detail how the alleged PG mafia in New Delhi flouted all rules and guidelines to mint money. How a building constructed on a small plot fetched Rs 4 lakh monthly, turning the house into a death trap.
The collapse of the Satya Niketan building, killing seven people, has exposed the mafia controlling the paying guest or PG accommodation ecosystem in Delhi, particularly those near Delhi University's South Campus. The five-storied building was constructed on a 55 sq yard or 495 sq ft plot and fetched Rs 4 lakh per month as rent. The building, with unauthorised floors added to it, collapsed like a pack of cards while the basement was being repaired.
The control of the mafia and the gravity of the situation can be gauged by the following facts:
Satya Niketan Alert— Yati Sharma (@yati_Official1) September 8, 2026
The 5-storey building right next to the one that collapsed in Delhi reportedly has no support pillar.
Immediate inspection is needed before another tragedy occurs. pic.twitter.com/mNMvvu4Xc9
How the illegal construction was carried out, and how the owner of the house exploited the situation, throwing all guidelines to the wind, can be understood from the following facts:
Follow UP— Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) September 8, 2026
SATYA NIKETAN BUILDING COLLAPSE
The adjacent building to the one that collapsed two days ago in Delhi’s Satya Niketan is now set to be demolished by the MCD after being declared unsafe.
Iron support pipes have been installed beneath the building as a precautionary… pic.twitter.com/J4bAjeEjl2
Satya Niketan Collapse: Hostel Daze turns into death trap
This was the Satya Niketan building, housing boys' PG accommodation close to Delhi University, which collapsed like a house of cards, tragically claiming seven lives.— Super Polite (@polite_super) September 8, 2026
With three students accommodated in each room and rent of ₹10,000 per student, the property was reportedly… pic.twitter.com/QpZCzzb51n
As if this was not enough, many guidelines were flouted. These may be summed up as follows:
The Satya Niketan building collapse was the second major collapse after Said‑ul‑Ajab in May and a Rohini collapse in July. The MCD and other government agencies have swung into action and cracked the whip. The owner of the building has been arrested on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligence during repair, and endangering life or personal safety. The MCD has sealed all illegal constructions above four floors across Delhi. It has suspended many of its officials pending inquiry and issued vacation and demolition notices for adjoining unsafe buildings.
However, it is too late. Damage has been done, and those killed will never be back. PG accommodation mafia, as they are called, still survive.