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Delhi Building Collapse Exposes PG Mafia: Illegal G+4 floors on tiny plot turned Satya Niketan into death trap

Know in detail how the alleged PG mafia in New Delhi flouted all rules and guidelines to mint money. How a building constructed on a small plot fetched Rs 4 lakh monthly, turning the house into a death trap.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 08, 2026, 05:21 PM IST

Delhi Building Collapse Exposes PG Mafia: Illegal G+4 floors on tiny plot turned Satya Niketan into death trap
Delhi building collapse exposed PG mafia.
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The collapse of the Satya Niketan building, killing seven people, has exposed the mafia controlling the paying guest or PG accommodation ecosystem in Delhi, particularly those near Delhi University's South Campus. The five-storied building was constructed on a 55 sq yard or 495 sq ft plot and fetched Rs 4 lakh per month as rent. The building, with unauthorised floors added to it, collapsed like a pack of cards while the basement was being repaired. 

Delhi Building Collapse: PG mafia Delhi

The control of the mafia and the gravity of the situation can be gauged by the following facts:

  • The original plan was approved for construction of only one floor above the ground (G+1), 
  • Additional illegal floors were added to make it G+4. 
  • Hostel Daze PG catered to Delhi University students. 
  • The 55 sq yard building housed 45 students in 15 rooms constructed on five floors. 
  • The students paid Rs 10,000 to 18,000 per month, depending on whether they chose a two-bed room or a three-bed room.

How the illegal construction was carried out, and how the owner of the house exploited the situation, throwing all guidelines to the wind, can be understood from the following facts:

  • The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had no sanctioned construction plan. 
  • According to urban planning experts, the houses constructed on such small plots were never designed structurally for five floors. 
  • MCD has said that the basement construction was unauthorised. 
  • The basement involved deep excavation; any alteration weakened the structure.
  • There was a change in use of the building. It needed prior permission and compliance. 
  • If reports are to be believed, the building did not have a fire NOC.

 

Satya Niketan Collapse: Hostel Daze turns into death trap

  • Satya Niketan is situated near Sri Venkateswara College, which has 4,300 to 4.600 students and has only two hostels- Sri Balaji for boys and Sri Padmavati for girls. These have a combined capacity of about 144–175 seats. So, the entire area was in demand as the students flocked to the area in search of accommodation. 
  • The owner of the collapsed building added multiple floors.
  • Each floor was divided into cramped rooms; each room had two or three beds. 
  • A total of 45 students paid about Rs 4,50,000 per month. In case of some rare vacancies, the rent accrued was not less than Rs 4,00,000 per month. 

 

DU South Campus PG Crisis

As if this was not enough, many guidelines were flouted. These may be summed up as follows: 

  • The building that collapsed had load‑bearing masonry or simple RCC frames designed for G+1; there was no provision for G+4.
  • It was built without modern seismic or high‑rise design considerations.
  • The extra floors increased the dead load, meaning the weight of the structure itself. 
  • The live load, meaning the load of the residents and their belongings, furniture, etc were additional, 
  • According to reports, the building lacked proper engineering support such as adequate beams, columns, and roof supports for the actual load. 
  • Extra usable area was added to the basement.

The Satya Niketan building collapse was the second major collapse after Said‑ul‑Ajab in May and a Rohini collapse in July. The MCD and other government agencies have swung into action and cracked the whip. The owner of the building has been arrested on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligence during repair, and endangering life or personal safety. The MCD has sealed all illegal constructions above four floors across Delhi. It has suspended many of its officials pending inquiry and issued vacation and demolition notices for adjoining unsafe buildings.
However, it is too late. Damage has been done, and those killed will never be back. PG accommodation mafia, as they are called, still survive. 

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