Delhi AQI at 370, 1,000 or even 2,000 after Diwali? Why pollution readings show wildly different numbers

Delhi woke up under a thick blanket of smog on the morning after Diwali. However, the AQI number varied from 370 to 400 to 1000, or even more wildly at 2,000. Which figure is correct, and why is there so much variation?

After the Supreme Court allowed bursting certified green crackers on Diwali in Delhi-NCR, the people in the national capital territory celebrated the festival of light in their own way, pushing the AQI. The Air Quality Index fluctuated wildly, with different numbers at different times and places, from 1000 in Shahdara and South Delhi's Defence Colony to 483 as measured by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPB).

AQI: Diwali Pollution

As Delhi woke up on Monday morning, the official AQI hovered around 370, while in some places it soared to 1,000 or even higher. Which figure is correct? Why do different apps show different numbers? The CPCB measured the AQI at 400, the threshold of "very poor". But many others recorded as high as 1,000 or even 2,000 in some places. Why this variation?

Experts have said that different platforms and apps use different standards and methods for calculating the pollution at a particular place at a particular time. For example, one platform may measure pollution using the US AQI scale, while another uses a different sensor network and produces a number that may not be directly comparable to India's official AQI.

Delhi AQI after Diwali

On the other hand, Delhi's pollution measurement system is different and completely localised. Many monitoring stations on the night of Diwali recorded severe pollution levels, while the citywide level remained much lower. The choice of the place for measurement can impact the numbers significantly.

The pollution is generally measured using the PM2.5 standard, which is a fine dust particle measuring 2.5 micrometres. It is measured to determine how much of it is in the air. After collecting at 1 AM on November 9, 13 of them sent a PM2.5 reading, and 38 sent a reading for nitrogen dioxide, a gas. If media reports are to be believed, no PM2.5 reading from any Delhi station went past 1,000 this year. The highest PM 2.5 measured was exactly 1,000.0, at Sirifort and ITO in Delhi. According to CPCB, 29 of the 39 samples collected last Diwali were above 1,000; the highest was recorded at NSIT Dwarka, at 2,224.

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) said that PM2.5 jumped from 326 µg/m³ at 8 pm to 999 at 10 pm at North Campus. It soared from 394 to 981 at CRRI Mathura Road between 8.30 pm and 10.30 pm. Media reports suggest that out of 59 stations in Delhi, 43 recorded a gap in PM2.5 between 10 pm and 6 am. Besides, 14 of 43 places measured a gap of 900 or more.