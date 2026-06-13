Debt-ridden Pakistan increases defence budget 18%: Is Islamabad sending message to India?

Amid spiralling economic woes, Pakistan has increased its defence budget by 18% to Rs 3 trillion. Here is how Islamabad’s military spending compares with India’s defence strength.

In what may be called an attempt to set the alarm bell ringing for India, Pakistan has increased its defence budget 18%. The Shehbaz Sharif government on Friday introduced the annual budget of PKR 18.77 trillion (INR 6.46 trillion), with defence allocation rising from last year’s PKR 2.55 trillion to PKR 3 trillion (INR 1.03 trillion). Justifying the hike in the defence budget, Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzab said the defence sector had become a source of foreign exchange earnings. Presenting the budget to the National Assembly, he said, “It is proof that strong defence is not just important for the country’s sovereignty but could also contribute to economic progress.” Referring to the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Agreement signed last year, Aurangzeb said,

"This defence capability has reshaped our strategic partnerships not just in the region but in the world."

Pakistan Defence Budget 2026

Ironically, the hike in the defence spending has come at a time when Pakistan has to pay a hefty amount as debt servicing. It will have to pay PKR 8 trillion or INR 2.75 trillion. Consequently, for every PKR 100 (INR 34.4) collected by the Federal Board of Revenue, Pakistan has to pay about PKR 70 (INR 24.09) as interest payments. Instead of spending on the basic needs of the masses, Islamabad has chosen to spend money on arms and ammunition.

(Finance Minister presents Budget 2026 in Pakistan's National Assembly.)

Pakistan has increased its defence budget despite a looming debt trap. After taking and not paying loans of about $60 billions from China alone for its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Islamabad has sought an IMF loan of $7 billion. Under the terms and conditions of the above-mentioned loan, Pakistan has agreed to achieve a primary budget surplus of 2% of the GDP, excluding debt-service payments, for the coming fiscal year. It means the government must collect more than it spends before interest payments. It would limit space for tax cuts or new welfare measures for the masses, further deteriorating their plight.

SIPRI Yearbook 2026

Despite economic woes, Pakistan's obsession with buying arms and ammunition and different kinds of military hardware can be understood by the latest study carried out by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). In the SIPRI Yearbook 2026, it has been reported that Pakistan has increased its nuclear arsenal to 170. The Stockholm-based watchdog has also said that the India-Pakistan clash was one of the most dangerous flashpoints of 2026 across the world.

(India-Pakistan Military Comparison. AI-generated image.)

India-Pakistan military comparison

It is a fact that India enjoys superiority over Pakistan in almost every sphere of defence preparedness. While India has 14 lakh 50 thousand active military personnel, Pakistan has 6,54,000, half of that number. India has 11 lakh 50 thousand trained reserved personnel, and Pakistan has 5,50,000. Similarly, New Delhi has 10 lakh paramilitary personnel, while Islamabad has 5,00,000.

Main Battle Tanks, Artillery, Rockets

In arms and ammunition, too, India has the upper hand. While the Indian Army has 4,700 main battle tanks, including T-90, Arjun, and T-72, Pakistan has 2,500, including Al-Khalid, Type 85/90 and T-80U. India can boast of 4,000 artillery guns; its rogue neighbour has half of that. The Indian Army has rocket systems like Pinaka, Smerch, and BrahMos, and Pakistan has Nasr, A-100, and Fatah-1. Analysts believe BrahMos can not be compared to any of Pakistan's supersonic missiles.

Fighter Planes, Drones

India has recently acquired the French-made Rafale, Mirage 2000, Sukhoi and old MiG 29 of Soviet days. Pakistan can boast of ultra-sophisticated US-made F-16, besides Mirage III and China-supplied JF-17. In terms of numbers, India has 570 combat planes while Pakistan has 360. Similarly, New Delhi can boast of Phalcon and Nethra AWACS (Airborne Warning And Control System), Pakistan has Saab 2000 AEW&C and ZDK-03.