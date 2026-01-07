DEATH of NATO? Trump's Greenland obsession puts global security at risk; all eyes on UK, France, Germany

US territorial interest in Greenland and Canada triggers unprecedented NATO concern, as Denmark cites sovereignty, Arctic security and alliance credibility amid internal conflict fears.

What may happen if one member state of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) attacks any other? Of course, the 32-member trans-Atlantic security bloc will disintegrate if, instead of facing the alleged threat of the erstwhile USSR or present-day Russia unitedly, the members choose to fight each other. Much before this question was asked, a political and diplomatic firestorm was ignited in Washington and spread across the US and Europe when the White House confirmed that President Donald Trump was considering acquiring Greenland and weighing all options, including military action.

What is NATO?

NATO was established in 1949 at the peak of the Cold War to stop the spread of communism and deter and counter the alleged threat posed by the Soviet Union. Article 5 of the treaty says that "an armed attack against one or more" in Europe or North America shall be considered "an attack against them all". However, NATO did not conduct any military operations during the Cold War. Ironically, Article 5 was invoked first time in 2001, more than a decade after the collapse of the USSR. The trans-Atlantic bloc took control of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) on April 13, 2003, in Afghanistan.

What if the US attacks a territory of Denmark? The NATO founders could not imagine this situation and so the 32-member bloc is clueless. However, Denmark’s Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen said, "If the US chooses to attack another NATO country, everything will stop." She warned that any attack on her country by the US would spell the end of the bloc. Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said the top diplomats will talk to the US counterparts and resolve "certain misunderstandings". Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said, "The dialogue must take place with respect for the fact that Greenland's status is rooted in international law and the principle of territorial integrity."

US Greenland acquisition debate

However, Trump's obsession with Greenland is not new. He announced in his first term in 2019 that the US would annex the Arctic island. He cancelled his Greenland trip in August 2019, after the Kingdom of Denmark raised objections to his remarks. US Vice President JD Vance said on January 12 that controlling Greenland is critical for U.S. national security. He added that there's "a deal to be made in Greenland". Rep. Andy Ogles introduced a bill to the US House of Representatives on January 13, 2025, to authorize the US to acquire Greenland. In an attempt to cool down the frayed tempers, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth said that Washington would buy Greenland. However, former Minister for Greenland Tom Hoyem said on January 26, 2025, that the 1917 agreement with the UK still stood, giving them the right to first refusal if the island is put for sale.

Denmark's sovereignty NATO crisis

Canada is one of the founding members of NATO. However, the US president eyes to acquire this neighbouring country as well. After imposing a 25% tariff on Canada in 2025, Donald Trump expressed his desire to annex Canada as its 51st state. He also said that once it becomes a US state, it will not have to pay any tariffs at all. Later, he also said that it was not a joke and he was serious when he said this.

So, the US has two countries and not one it wants to acquire by hook or by crook for geopolitical reasons. In yet another move that was not liked by the NATO members, Trump said in 2024, while still campaigning for the presidential election, that he would not defend those member states that do not spend at least 2% of their GDP on defence expenditure. Later in February 2025, Hegseth made it clear that The US was no longer "primarily focused" on defending Europe.

NATO-US defence preparedness

It is also a serious issue that all of the member states put together cannot match the defence preparedness of the US alone. While the US is expected to spend $845 billion on defence in 2025, the other 31 allies would spend a combined amount of $559 billion. Secondly, the US has 1.3 million active military personnel across all its services; Denmark has just 13,100.

The most important point is that acquiring even an Arctic island with a population of less than 60,000 would undermine the credibility of the 76-year-old military alliance, which was set up to ensure peace and mutual protection across Europe and the North Atlantic. The situation was summed up by Marion Messmer, a director at the Chatham House thinktank. He told 'The Guardian', "If any European states harbour any illusions that they can rely on US security guarantees, then this is the wake-up call we are not returning to that world."