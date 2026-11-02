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Cyclone Murasu to hit Andhra Pradesh, Odisha: What does its unusual name 'war drum' mean?

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Cyclone Murasu is likely to cross the southern Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur on Tuesday morning. Why is it called Mirasu, and what does it mean?

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 04:07 PM IST

Cyclone Murasu to hit Andhra Pradesh, Odisha: What does its unusual name 'war drum' mean?
Cyclone Mirasu is likely to sweep coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
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    A deep depression that developed over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday, November 1, has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 110 to 120 km per hour. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the storm may continue to strengthen, cross the southern coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, and sweep over Odisha. It is most likely to make landfall in the early hours of November between Nellore and Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh. This is Cyclone Mirasu, which means 'war drum'. Cyclone Mirasu is so powerful that an orange alert has been issued in six and a yellow alert in five Telangana districts. 

    Why is cyclone named Murasu?

    Murasu is a traditional Tamil percussion instrument or war drum used in South India during the ancient and medieval ages. It was used for making royal proclamations, broadcasting public messages, summoning people, and sounding urgent emergencies or issuing war warnings.  India officially recommended the name Mirasu to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the UN Economic and Social Commission for the Asia Pacific (ESCAP) so that it can be added to the regional cyclone-naming list maintained for the North Indian Ocean. 

    There are six Regional Specialised Meteorological Centres (RSMC) and five regional Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres in the world. These study cyclones, name them, and issue advisories and warnings for the cyclones brewing up in nine basins. There are 13 countries in the Indian Ocean basin: India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, UAE and Yemen.

    Cyclone names list in India

    The WMO accepted the name because it was easy to pronounce, it has cultural significance, and a historical association with the alarm system. The list includes names of storms in 2020, and it contains 169 names from 13 countries, including India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. According to the system developed by the WMO and the ESCAP, the cyclones are named in such a way that they can be easily identified, tracked, and discussed in weather bulletins and emergency warning systems. 

    Cyclone Warning

    Meanwhile, the IMD said in its bulletin that severe cyclonic storm Murasu was centred around 200 km east-northeast of Chennai in Tamil Nadu, 210 km east-southeast of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, 270 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, and 220 km east-southeast of Kavali. It said, "It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross the southern Andhra Pradesh coast as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur close to Ongole, between 11.30 pm on Monday and 4 am on Tuesday."

    Responding to the alert issued by the IMD, the Odisha government has launched evacuation of people from vulnerable areas along the coast. Mirasu is likely to hit Southern Odisha and cause heavy rainfall; the state has started experiencing light rainfall under the influence of the system.  The government has prioritised evacuation from vulnerable areas and strengthened emergency response mechanisms. 

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