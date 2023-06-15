Explainer: How global warming made Cyclone Biparjoy more intense

Cyclone Biparjoy | Photo: PTI

Cyclone Biparjoy which is in the process of making landfall at the coasts of Gujarat is one of the scariest of cyclonic windstorms over the years. As per reports, it is also one of the longest-lasting windstorms in the Arabian Sea.

Biparjoy was detected on June 6 in the Arabian Sea. It has the longest life span of seven days and 12 hours. A cyclone causes higher damage when its lifespan is longer, specially if there is a landfall.

Cyclone Biparjoy is worrying for more than one reason. It is not only one the longest but also the third tropical cyclone to cross Gujarat in the month of June and it is the third 'extremely severe' cyclone in the Arabian Sea since 1965.

Cyclone Biparjoy has been made more intense by the additional 'global warming' factor. The seawater temperature is increasing due to global warming and when the sea-water temperature increases humidity, as a result of evaporation. This helps the cyclones to get more energy and intensify.

Biparjoy was expected to dissipate in the ocean during the first few days but on June 10, IMD informed that the cyclone was intensifying and would make landfall. As per IMD, Biparjoy intensified twice in its lifetime because of the unusually warm waters of the Arabian Sea due to global warming.

As per a study by Pune's Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), the number of cyclones has raised by 52 per cent and incidents of very severe cyclones increased by 150 per cent.

Another study by the Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management (GIDM) revealed that the Arabian Sea was less prone to cyclones if compared with the Bay of Bengal. As per the study, the water of the Arabian Sea was comparatively lower. But now the frequency, as well as the intensity of the cyclones in the Arabian Sea has increased in recent times due to global warming.

According to IMD, between 1965 and 2022, 13 cyclones developed in the Arabian Sea in June, of which seven had landfall and six dissipated in the sea.