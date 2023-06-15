Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeExplainer
topStoriesenglish

Explainer: How global warming made Cyclone Biparjoy more intense

Cyclone Biparjoy is the first severe cyclonic windstorm that is made more intense by global warming. Know how global warming is affecting cyclones in the Arabian Sea.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 09:42 PM IST

Explainer: How global warming made Cyclone Biparjoy more intense
Cyclone Biparjoy | Photo: PTI

Cyclone Biparjoy which is in the process of making landfall at the coasts of Gujarat is one of the scariest of cyclonic windstorms over the years. As per reports, it is also one of the longest-lasting windstorms in the Arabian Sea. 

Biparjoy was detected on June 6 in the Arabian Sea. It has the longest life span of seven days and 12 hours. A cyclone causes higher damage when its lifespan is longer, specially if there is a landfall. 

Cyclone Biparjoy is worrying for more than one reason. It is not only one the longest but also the third tropical cyclone to cross Gujarat in the month of June and it is the third 'extremely severe' cyclone in the Arabian Sea since 1965. 

Cyclone Biparjoy has been made more intense by the additional 'global warming' factor. The seawater temperature is increasing due to global warming and when the sea-water temperature increases humidity, as a result of evaporation. This helps the cyclones to get more energy and intensify. 

Biparjoy was expected to dissipate in the ocean during the first few days but on June 10, IMD informed that the cyclone was intensifying and would make landfall. As per IMD, Biparjoy intensified twice in its lifetime because of the unusually warm waters of the Arabian Sea due to global warming. 

Read: Who named Cyclone 'Biparjoy'? Know meaning, process of naming cyclones

As per a study by Pune's Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), the number of cyclones has raised by 52 per cent and incidents of very severe cyclones increased by 150 per cent. 

Another study by the Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management (GIDM) revealed that the Arabian Sea was less prone to cyclones if compared with the Bay of Bengal. As per the study, the water of the Arabian Sea was comparatively lower. But now the frequency, as well as the intensity of the cyclones in the Arabian Sea has increased in recent times due to global warming. 

According to IMD, between 1965 and 2022, 13 cyclones developed in the Arabian Sea in June, of which seven had landfall and six dissipated in the sea.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Streaming This Week: Vikram Vedha, Dahaad, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Asia Cup 2023: Hybrid model gets go-ahead, this edition to be played in Pakistan, Sri Lanka
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.