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Cyclone Arnab: Why is it named 'Arnab'? How do cyclones, hurricanes, and typhoons get their names?

Why has the storm that has threatened Odisha and Andhra Pradesh been named 'Arnab'? Know the meaning of the word and the system that has been developed to name cyclones, hurricanes, and typhoons.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 27, 2026, 04:10 PM IST

Cyclone Arnab: Why is it named 'Arnab'? How do cyclones, hurricanes, and typhoons get their names?
Cyclone Arnab is most likely to hit the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
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As Cyclone Arnab is most likely to hit the coasts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, October 28, the authorities have closed schools, prohibited fishing activities, and put the rescue teams on standby. Such is the fear for Arnab. With this, the question has cropped up: why has it been called 'Arnab'? How are the cyclones, which cause devastation, named? The word 'Arnab' is pronounced 'Ornob' and stands for "sea" or "ocean" in the Bengali language. 

Cyclone Arnab meaning

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) have developed a system for naming cyclones. The current list of these names was adopted in 2020, and it contains 169 names from 13 countries, including India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. According to the system developed by the WMO and the ESCAP, the cyclones are named in such a way that they can be easily identified, tracked, and discussed in weather bulletins and emergency warning systems. 

However, it is not clearly defined in many cases. For example, cyclone Arnab is linked to the Bengali language and Bangladesh, and it means "sea" or "ocean", Bangladesh has not confirmed the reason for the name. Clement Wragge initiated the process of naming cyclones in the 1980s and began naming them using the Greek alphabet; later, he shifted to characters from Greek and Roman mythologies. He later adopted female names and chose those politicians whom he hated. 

How cyclones are named

There are six Regional Specialised Meteorological Centres (RSMC) and five regional Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres in the world. These study cyclones, name them, and issue advisories and warnings for the cyclones brewing up in nine basins. There are 13 countries in the Indian Ocean basin: India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, UAE and Yemen.

Cyclone naming system

Later, a new system was adopted so that the people could remember the cyclones easily. The countries were asked to name the cyclones in such a way that they are politically and culturally neutral, non-offensive, and easy to pronounce. There should be no more than eight letters. Some of the cyclone names are: Senyar, Ditwah, Lulu, and Ghaz. The cyclones are named from a list after they reach a speed of 61 km per hour. It depends on the basin in which they originate. 

If found offensive, a member of the World Meteorological Organization can request hurricane, typhoon, and tropical cyclone committees to withdraw the name or retire it. It can be retired or withdrawn from the various tropical cyclone naming lists if a majority of members agree that the system has acquired a special notoriety.

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