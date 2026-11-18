Why and how did Cyclone Akvan change its path and become more devastating? The Indian Meteorological Department has said that Akvan has intensified over the Bay of Bengal and changed its trajectory, prompting fresh weather alerts across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

Cyclone Akvan has changed its path and may prove to be more devastating. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that Cyclone Akvan has intensified over the Bay of Bengal in the central parts of the south and west-central area. After being converted into a severe cyclonic storm, it is most likely to sweep the North Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Machilipatnam and Puri by noon on Friday, November 20. It is most likely to sweep the entire coastal area at a speed of 110km to 120km per hour and make landfall.

IMD: Cyclone Akvan changes trajectory

Anticipating devastation, the Odisha government has ordered the closure of all government, aided, and private schools and anganwadi centres in the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, and Kandhamal from November 19 to November 21. The IMD has said that the most affected area will be Odisha's around 55 landslide-prone villages in Rayagada district. The district administration has swung into action and taken steps for pre-emptive evacuation. It has also taken preparedness measures ahead of Cyclone Akvan making landfall.

(Cyclone Akvan changes its trajectory; now Kolkata faces heavy rain.)

The IMD warned in its forecast issued on Wednesday that very heavy rainfall will lash parts of West Bengal between November 19 and 21. It is the result of Cyclone Akvan shifting its trajectory. Now it is expected to make landfall between Andhra Pradesh's Narsapur and Odisha's Puri.

The IMD has warned that Kolkata would witness thunderstorms from November 19 to 21, and winds with speeds between 30 and 40 kmph may sweep the metropolitan and the adjoining areas. Besides, the cyclone is also likely to cause heavy to very heavy rain over Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts. It may also bring heavy rain in South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Jhargram and Bankura districts of South Bengal.