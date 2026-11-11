Brent crude crashes from $115 to $90: Will petrol and diesel prices become cheaper in India?

Will Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) such as IOC, BPCL and HPCL reduce prices of petrol and diesel after the Brent crude price fell from $115 per barrel to $90 per barrel? Explained here.

Will diesel and petrol become cheaper in India? Will the government-controlled Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) slash prices of petroleum products? As the crude prices in the international market have come down and may fall further, will the OMCs pass on the difference in prices? Will they indulge in profiteering?

Brent crude price plummets

The price of Brent oil crashed from $115 per barrel to $90 per barrel in a week. It coincided with the defeat of the Republicans in the US midterm elections and President Donald Trump's indication that he would not resume attacks on Iran. He also indicated fresh talks with Tehran. These not only eased crude prices across the world, but also hinted at a possible improvement of supply chains. If the US-Iran talks begin and the Islamic nation agrees to lift the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the crude oil may become even cheaper.

As Brent crude ​plunged nearly $20 a barrel last week, it eased pressure on the external balances of India, ​the country that imports more than 88% of its fuel needs and ranks as the third biggest importer. It is a big factor, as an increase of 10% in global crude oil prices can push down India’s GDP growth rate by roughly 15 basis points or 0.15%. So, it came as a big relief to the Indian economy and, consequently, to the stock market.

FPIs inflow increases

It coincided with foreign inflows and a reversal to global AI themes. The Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) evinced interest in India, which received a total inflow of Rs 53,739 crore in the first nine days of November. FPIs have put in Rs 8.2 billion since mid-October.

According to an estimate, India consumes about 240 million tonnes of crude oil annually, while it produces only about 28 million tonnes. It imports about 85% of the crude oil and 60% of the cooking gas it uses every year. Though the country buys crude oil and the gases from about 40 countries, the bulk of the cargo comes from the Middle East and the Gulf countries. About 60% of the fuel that India buys flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

What if Strait of Hormuz opens?

After the end of the war and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, India may go back to its old and traditional fuel sources. It may increase imports from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Iraq, and Bahrain. As the US lifts the economic sanctions put on Iran under the peace deal, India may resume buying crude from that country. The India-Iran bilateral trade reached $20 billion in 2017 when it was at its zenith. The US imposed sanctions afterwards and declared secondary sanctions in 2019. Indian imports were mostly crude oil. These came down to about $1.68 billion in 2026, reduced to a symbolic and humanitarian level. Analysts believe India may import Iranian crude oil worth billions of dollars this year itself.

Petrol-diesel prices to fall in India?

However, the OMCs generally do not pass on the fall in crude prices to the consumers of diesel and petrol. Companies like the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) use lower crude prices to recover massive losses they incur during periods of high global energy prices. When crude becomes cheaper, the OMCs prioritise rebuilding their bruised marketing margins and repairing balance sheets. When Brent prices fell about $25 per barrel from $115 to $90, the petrol price remained at their earlier level.

Secondly, the prices of petrol and diesel in India are generally controlled directly by the government. So, the political preferences of the ruling party become the most important factor. As there is no election around the corner, the government need not take populist measures that may impact the economy. So, there is no immediate reason to slash the prices.