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India's energy nightmare deepens: Oil above $100, 40% of imports at risk via Strait of Hormuz

India's energy security is at risk once again as the crude price in the international market has soared to $100 per barrel. As the country imports about 85% of its fuel, how may this impact India? Explained here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 09, 2026, 04:38 PM IST

India's energy nightmare deepens: Oil above $100, 40% of imports at risk via Strait of Hormuz
Crude Oil. (Representative Image)
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As a direct consequence of fresh attacks on oil infrastructure and shipping in the Middle East and the deepening Strait of Hormuz crisis, the crude price surged beyond $100 per barrel on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. Brent oil was selling at $100.574 per barrel at the time of writing this news, while Crude oil was at 95.067. Brent price registered a rise of 2.63% while the price of Crude oil soared 2.073%. The increase in prices came after the US claimed to have struck five Iranian oil tankers in response to an attempted missile attack on a Pentagon ship. Meanwhile, the Iran-backed Shia militia of Houthis in Yemen targeted oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. 

Crude oil price soars

Earlier on March 12, 2026, crude prices soared to $100 per barrel after the Pentagon attacked many Iranian targets and Tehran targeted US bases in the Middle East. Earlier in 2022, crude prices touched the level of $100. After touching a record high in March this year, crude prices came down considerably and fluctuated between $72 and $80 for quite some time. 

India imports about 85% of its crude requirement, and about 40% of this flows through the Strait of Hormuz. A blockade of the Strait of Hormuz may slash the world's crude and gas supply by about 20%, create a major supply chain disruption and cause an energy crisis. Besides, global supply inventories across the world are at the lowest level due to the US-Iran war and increased prices.

(Strait of Hormuz)

How may it impact India's fuel security?

The following factor may also impact fuel prices in India and its fuel security. 

Before the sanctions, Tehran was India's 2nd biggest supplier of crude oil, with bilateral trade reaching to $17.03 billion during 2018-19.

  • The US sanctions forced India to reduce these imports to zero in 2019-2020. 
  • New Delhi was forced to increase its crude imports from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. 
  • Under pressure to narrow the trade gap, India was forced to import more from the US. Washington became its second-biggest source of crude last month.
  • If the sanctions continue, New Delhi may be forced to move closer to the US and buy more oil, and that too at an increased price.

India has already increased its crude imports from the US. As the US put pressure on India to reduce the trade gap and threatened to increase the tariffs, which it ultimately did, New Delhi increased its oil imports from the country.

  • It imported crude oil and other petroleum products worth $16.9 billion in the financial year 2025. The US became the fourth-largest oil source for India, which imported as follows:
  • September 2025: 523,000 barrels per day (bpd)
  • January 2026: 177,000 barrels per day.
  • February 2026: 143,000 barrels per day.
  • March 2026: 184,000 barrels per day.
  • Average volume in 2025: Approximately 317,000 bpd.


After the fuel crisis in India deepened due to the US-Iran war and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, India increased its crude imports from the US. It purchased 20,076, 000 metric tonnes of crude in April 2026 from all global sources. The US continued to have the lion's share.

(Crude Oil Soars To $100. AI-generated infographic. )

What next?

  • India may find it easier to import crude oil from the US and at the same time increase its intake from Russia, which is still ready to sell oil at lower prices. 
  • India purchased about 45% of its total crude oil, or about 2.08 million barrels per day, in August 2026, from Russia.
  • It imported a record high of 51%, or about 2.47 million barrels per day, in July.
  • India has exported petroleum products to Russia after refining the crude imported from that country. It may further increase. 
  • India will further diversify its crude sources and import more oil from alternative suppliers in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, such as Venezuela and Brazil. 
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