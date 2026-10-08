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Crude oil crosses $105: Why does India face triple shock of inflation, rupee fall and slower growth?

Immediately after the RBI increased the repo rate, the rupee slipped to 96.88 against the US dollar. This coincided with crude prices zooming past $100 per barrel. How may these give a shock to the Indian economy? Explained here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 08, 2026, 07:46 PM IST

Crude oil crosses $105: Why does India face triple shock of inflation, rupee fall and slower growth?
Crude Oil may further soar. (File Image)
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At the time of writing this article on Thursday evening, October 8, 2026, Brent oil has crossed the psychological level of $105. It is selling at $105.346 per barrel. One barrel equals 120 litres. It is about 4% above yesterday's closing rate. The analysts are not shocked at this rate; they expected it after US President Donald Trump instructed the Pentagon to get ready to attack Iran even before the mid-term elections, scheduled for November 3. Earlier, he had indicated that the fresh attacks would be unleashed after the mid-term elections. The recent hike in crude prices came hours after the Reserve Bank of India increased its interest rate by 25 basis points from 5.25 per cent to 5.50 per cent. Incidentally, the rupee has slipped to 96.60 per US dollar the same day. 

Crude prices increase, Indian rupee falls

Are these coincidences? Or are these manifestations of the same trend in different ways? Explaining its decision to increase the repo rate on Wednesday, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said, "Against a backdrop of elevated oil prices, tighter global conditions, and risks to food inflation from unfavourable weather, policymakers have chosen to reinforce inflation credibility before risks become entrenched." He added, "The RBI's October hike acknowledges that cyclical inflation risks are no longer benign. A change in stance also underscored the RBI MPC's hawkish intent."

(Crude Oil Soars to $100 per barrel. AI-generated infographic.)

The central bank can be justified in its action as India imports more than 85 per cent of its fuel needs and about 40 per cent of that flows through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been blocked, with no sign of opening in the near future. The RBI has estimated that an increase of 10 per cent in the oil price may lower the GDP growth by about 15 basis points or 0.15 percentage points. If Brent continues to sell above $100 per barrel, as the case may be now, the Indian economy is most likely to be hit in such a way that the GDP may come down to 6 per cent. 

Crude oil price to hit GDP

It has been estimated that an increase of $10 per barrel in crude prices may hit the Indian economy by about $12 billion to $15 billion or about 0.4% to 0.5% of GDP. It may widen the current account deficit (CAD). Similarly, a hike of $10 per barrel may increase inflation by about 30 to 50 basis points or 0.3% to 0.5%.  

The rupee fell at the worst, though not unexpected, time. Minutes before this article was written on Thursday, October 8, 2026, it depreciated by 13 paise against the US dollar to reach 96.88. A day earlier, when the RBI increased the repo rate,  the Indian currency plummeted to a five-month low and neared a record low. Though the central bank hinted at tightening the flow of the greenback, the traders felt that the RBI's policy was ​not hawkish enough to support the rupee. 

(Crude prices on October 8, 2026.)

Crude oil impacts Indian economy

Though there has been an inflow of about $140 billion and the central bank has intervened time and again, the Indian currency has been under pressure for quite some time. RBI Governor Malhotra called the short-term financial market behaviour "irrational". He said, "It is only in the long run they are able to find ​the right value." He added that the rupee may actually be "undervalued".

If the Pentagon really targets Iran and a full-fledged war against Iran resumes after November 3, 2026, the situation may further get complicated for the world and more dangerous for India. With the Strait of Hormuz remaining blocked, and crude prices soaring to a new height, India will get the double whammy. Its fuel bill will increase, inflation will go up, the rupee will weaken further, the current account deficit will widen, and the GDP growth rate may fall. The RBI has tried to tighten the economy, but how much it will be able to ward off the menace is yet to be seen. 

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