Creating a culture of happiness at home: First step to better life for children

Below are the ways to create a happy home, where simple habits, positive interactions, and a nurturing environment come together to build lasting happiness for you and your family.

March 20 was celebrated as the International Day of Happiness, and during this time, there is significant interest in the topic. Though people desire happiness, many find it hard to achieve it. And one reason is that there are many myths and misinterpretations about happiness.

Contrary to popular perceptions about happiness, with the research of the last five decades on happiness, we know happiness is a skill, a habit that can be learned. One way to add happiness to people's lives is to bring it into our homes and cultivate the habit of happiness in the next generation, starting with our own.

Creating Happy homes

Home is an integral part of our lives. We spend a lot of time at home, particularly when young kids are around. To create a happy society, organisation, country, and world, home is one of the most important places to focus on.

We consider many things when creating a home. One thing we need to focus on is creating a culture and space of happiness. To do this, we don’t need expensive, big houses. What we need is a choice and staying focused on that choice - a choice to create a happy home. Creating a happy home comes down to our choice and staying focused on it. We have already shared a definition of happiness, which is also applicable in the context of a family and home.

Research shows, and we also observe in our daily lives, that when we buy a new mobile phone or computer, most of us do not change the operating system that is already installed. Taking this learning, we need to create an operating system, i.e., a culture of happiness in our home. When kids grow up in this operating system of happiness, they are more likely to get a good head start on a happy life.

A Happy Home Test

We can run a simple Happy Home Test as given below. Ask yourself these simple questions.

Question: Have you created a culture of happiness in your house?

Answer A: If yes, how are you going to sustain it and build upon it?

Answer B: If not, how are you going to create a culture of happiness in your house? What are the steps you are going to start taking today?

Conclusion and Takeaways for Readers

Happiness is a skill that can be learned and made a habit. To create happier individuals, one needs to start from the basics, from the home, to make sure children get a happy home and develop the skill and habit of happiness early in life.

Look at your home and take a happy home test, and work on creating a happy home for your children. Let's create happier homes, starting today, by taking small steps every day.

(The author is a Professor at the Management Development Institute, Gurgaon. He has done pioneering work in happiness in India and is popularly known as India’s Happiness Professor.)