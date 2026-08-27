Could India face a Nepal-like flood disaster? Experts warn Himalayan states are at risk

Can India face a Nepal-like disaster? It shares the same hydrological system, and many of its rivers originate in Tibet and Nepal and flow through Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Himachal, Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, putting them at risk.

After a devastating flash flood hit the Nepal-Tibet border region and swept away houses, bridges, and hydroelectric projects, killing 175 people and leaving more than 400 missing, apprehension of a similar catastrophe increased in the neighbouring country, India. Could a similar flood hit India, particularly the regions of the Himalayas and the North Indian plains, though the trigger may be different? Hydrologists believe that an ice-rock avalanche at a high altitude in Tibet fell into the Lhende Khola/Bhotekoshi river system and blocked it, before releasing a massive wall of water, ice, rocks, and debris downstream, causing devastation in Nepal's Rusawa district.

Nepal-like flood disaster

India shares the same Himalayan hydrological system, and many of its rivers originate in China and drain into its territory through Tibet and Nepal. Rivers like Kosi, Gandak, Karnali, and Brahmaputra drain into India through Nepal or Tibet and flow through Assam, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

(Nepal and the adjoining Indian states.)

If there is a similar glacial collapse, landslide, or earthquake-triggered disturbance at high altitudes in Nepal or Tibet, it can push a mixture of ice, rocks, water, and debris downstream and wreak havoc in India.

The Himalayas-Hindu Kush region (HKH) is under immense impact of climate change, which causes a rapid rise in temperature, frequent slope failure, and glacial collapse.

Experts believe that a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), similar to what has happened on the Nepal-Tibet border, can not be ruled out in India. It may bring catastrophic floods in the Indian states of Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the UT of Ladakh.

The devastation is almost written on the walls, as the monsoon has already become more erratic across the HKH region, including the Indian states. It is apparent and clearly visible in longer dry spells and cloudbursts or very heavy, short-duration downpours.

According to the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), the intense bursts can trigger flash floods and landslides in mountains and have cascading impacts on the downstream rivers, causing widespread flooding in the plains across Northern India.

(Glacial Collapse: Its Impact. AI-generated infographic.)

India flood risk

India has already witnessed similar catastrophes in the following places:

Kedarnath Disaster: June 16-17, 2013, when about 4,000-6,000 people were killed. Chamoli Catastrophe: February 7, 2021, when rock and glacial ice broke off the steep north face of Ronti Peak, pushing 27 million cubic meters of rock and glacial ice down to Chamoli district in Uttarakhand. Sikkim Glacial Lake Outburst Flood: October 4, 2023, when heavy rains caused the glacial South Lhonak lake in Sikkim to breach its banks and cause the GLOF.



The following states are the most vulnerable:

Arunachal Pradesh Sikkim Jammu & Kashmir Himachal Pradesh Uttarakhand

Could India face Nepal-like disaster?

Yes, it can.