Continued turmoil in West Asia, Donald Trump’s approval ratings and India-China engagement

From the escalating conflict in West Asia to improving India-China ties and Italy's border decision, several key global developments shaped international politics and security over the past week.

Conflict in West Asia and US domestic politics

On July 31, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) struck two tankers passing via the Strait of Hormuz. While commenting on the same, IRGC said: “non-compliant oil tankers … were struck and brought to a halt, while four other oil tankers quickly changed course and returned to their previous positions”.

US President Donald Trump held a meeting with his cabinet to discuss the escalating conflict and economic impact. Rising inflation could impact the Republicans' electoral prospects in the Mid-term elections less than three months away. According to a CNN Survey, conducted in the end of July, the Democrats were leading the Republicans by 8 points. The same survey revealed that Trump’s approval ratings had dropped to 34%, and a large majority of voters disapproved of the US President’s approach towards the conflict and stated that the damage caused in terms of loss of lives as well as the economic impact has not been worth it.

The war in West Asia continues to expand, and some important developments have taken place in recent days. First, Iran struck military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain. Earlier on July 29, the US had struck targets in Iran.

Second, Saudi Arabia and 13 other countries have announced the creation of a maritime military coalition to safeguard freedom of navigation through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced fresh sanctions on Wednesday, July 29, adding 10 companies and seven oil tankers to its sanctions list.Two firms, the Persian Gulf Marine Insurance Co and HormuzSafe Marine Services Authority, according to the OFAC, supported an IRGC-linked system which collected revenue from vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

Foreign Secretary’s China visit

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri concluded his two-day China visit on July 28. During his visit, he met with several senior officials including Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying, Li Wentang, Vice President of the ruling Communist Party’s Central Party School in Beijing, Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and Hong Liang, Deputy Secretary General of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

While several issues were discussed during the visit, the key focus was on border stability. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers meeting last month in Manila, had highlighted the importance of the same.

While commenting on the meeting between Misri and Hua Chunying, the Indian Embassy in Beijing said:“..They reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations. They discussed ways to advance the vision of the two leaders that India and China are partners in development and present opportunities for each other, including through mutually beneficial outcomes in trade and economic ties, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. Both sides acknowledged the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas.”

Misri’s visit to China, days after S Jaishankar’s meeting with Wang Yi is significant. On August 1, India and China reopened border trade through Nathu La in Sikkim, Lipulekh in Uttarakhand and Shipki La in Himachal Pradesh. China has also repeatedly extended support to India’s BRICS Presidency. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning while addressing a media briefing on July 20 said:

“China attaches great importance to and actively participates in BRICS cooperation. We support this year’s chair India in making the BRICS Summit a full success”

There are strong indicators that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the summit. This will be his first visit to India after the Galwan clashes in 2020. While some positive developments have taken place in the context of India-China ties, in the past years, important differences between both countries can not be ignored.

Russia-Bangladesh trade in Rupees

A proposal to carry out bilateral trade between Russia and Bangladesh in Indian rupees has been discussed. This will include setting up a dedicated payment infrastructure and opening a Russian bank branch in Dhaka.

Italy suspends Schengen agreement

Italy's Interior Ministry ordered the closure of the country's sea and air borders with Spain, suspending the Schengen free movement regime between the two European nations. The decision was announced by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Deputy Prime Ministers Antonio Tajani and Matteo Salvini after the arrival of thousands of migrants from Morocco into the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta.

Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, while commenting on this decision, said: “The migrant crisis in Ceuta reminds us that the management of the Union’s borders is a shared responsibility among our countries, one toward the other. We must work together to prevent uncontrolled migrant flows from entering EU territory, with all the consequent risks and the threat of terrorism, which must be countered without hesitation."

In conclusion, the continuing turmoil in West Asia is likely to take its toll on global energy markets. The setting up of a Saudi-led maritime coalition is an important development. The expansion of the conflict has only increased geopolitical and economic uncertainty. The visit of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to China is important in the context of bilateral relations as well as India’s BRICS Presidency. Italy’s closure of its sea and air borders with Spain reiterates the growing divisions within the EU over the past decade.