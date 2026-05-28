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Karnataka News: All Eyes On Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar Amid Karnataka CM Change Row

Karnataka News: All Eyes On Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar Amid Karnataka CM Change Row

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Constitutional questions loom in Karnataka as CM Siddaramaiah prepares to resign, who will accept resignation in governor's absence?

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is most likely to resign on Thursday. However, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's absence may trigger a constitutional crisis.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : May 28, 2026, 01:20 PM IST

Constitutional questions loom in Karnataka as CM Siddaramaiah prepares to resign, who will accept resignation in governor's absence?
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah with Deputy CM DK Shivkumar. (File Image)
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Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is most likely to resign on Thursday. He is expected to go to the Lok Bhavan and tender his resignation. However, a constitutional crisis is most likely to unfold in the state. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is not in Bengaluru, as he has flown to Indore via Mumbai on a personal visit. His wife is sick, and he has gone there to take care of her. To whom will Siddaramaiah hand over his resignation letter? What are the constitutional provisions to tackle such a situation? 

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah resignation

In the governor's absence, the incumbent chief minister is most likely to submit his resignation to the official appointed by the governor for this purpose. However, the resignation comes into effect only after the governor accepts it. As the governor is not in the city, the resignation letter can be received, but no one except the governor can accept it. Generally, the governor accepts the resignation letter and asks the outgoing chief minister to remain in the office till the new chief minister takes over. This will not happen immediately in this case. The resignation letter may be received but not accepted, so it will not come into effect. 

What next? According to the Constitution, the governor's authority is attached to the office, not to the building or the city. The governor can officiate from outside of the Governor's House or even the state. In this case, the resignation can be sent to Gehlot, who can accept it and suggest to the chief minister about the next step, from where he is, Indore. 

Karnataka constitutional crisis

What about the next chief minister? According to the Constitution, the new claimant to the office, DK Sivakumar, in this case, can meet and stake a claim to form the new government only to the governor, not to anyone else. Similarly, he can be sworn in only by the governor. So, as long as Thaawarchand Gehlot does not return to the city, the oath of office can not be taken by DK Shivakumar. The next question is: when will Gehlot return to Bengaluru?

Siddaramaiah called a meeting of his supporters for breakfast on Thursday morning. It was also attended by Shivakumar. The meeting was hosted by CM Siddaramaiah for the full Karnataka cabinet at his residence 'Kaveri' in Bengaluru. Several Karnataka Ministers also arrived at the CM's Siddaramaiah residence, including Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, and HK Patil. Shivakumar publicly touched Siddaramaiah's ferret during the high-profile breakfast meeting. 

This comes amid a major leadership change in the Karnataka Congress since the government completed its two-and-a-half years of tenure last year. The Congress government in the state has now completed three years. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were in the national capital on Tuesday and took part in a meeting with Congress's central leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

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