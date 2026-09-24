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How can Chief Election Commissioner be removed? Strict constitutional process explained

How can the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India be removed from office? Can the government or the President remove him at will? Constitutional provisions and safeguards explained.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 05:16 PM IST

How can Chief Election Commissioner be removed? Strict constitutional process explained
Gyanesh Kumar, CEC3 (File Image)
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The Congress Party has announced to initiate a fresh impeachment process against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Other opposition parties, including the TMC, Samajwadi Party, CPI (Marxist), DMK, and Shiv Sena (UBT), are most likely to support the move. However, the executive or the president can not remove the CEC at their own will. The CEC can be removed only in the same process as for the removal of a judge of the Supreme Court. The Indian Constitution made this high threshold to safeguard the Election Commission's independence. It has been designed to ensure that the ECI does not come under pressure from the government. 

Removal of CEC

Article 324 (5) of the Constitution lays down the process for removal of the CEC from office. It says in the most unambiguous terms, "The Chief Election Commissioner shall not be removed from office except in like manner and on like grounds as a Judge of the Supreme Court." Besides, the service conditions of the CEC can be changed in the middle of his tenure to his disadvantage.

The CEC can be removed from office only on two grounds: proved misbehaviour and incapacity. However, the allegations must be formally examined and established through the statutory parliamentary inquiry process. Political criticism,  disagreement, criticism of election management, a loss of parliamentary confidence, or a demand by a political party are not enough grounds to remove him. 

Impeachment Against CEC

  • A judge of the Supreme Court can be removed under the process described in Article 124(4) and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968.
  • The motion for the removal of the CEC must be initiated in either House of Parliament. 
  • It must be supported by at least 100 Lok Sabha members or 50 Rajya Sabha members. 
  • The Lok Sabha Speaker or Rajya Sabha Chairperson may admit or refuse the motion. It is up to his conscience. 
  • If the motion is accepted, a three-member panel will investigate the charges of misbehaviour or incapacity. 
  • The probe panel must have a Supreme Court judge, a High Court Chief Justice, and a distinguished jurist.
  • The investigation committee must be satisfied that the alleged misbehaviour or incapacity is proved.
  • Each house of the Parliament must approve the motion for the removal of the CEC separately. 
  • The motion must be approved by a majority of the total number of members and at least two-thirds of those present and voting.
  • President issues the removal order after both houses of Parliament pass the motion in the process described above.

 

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