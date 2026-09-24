How can Chief Election Commissioner be removed? Strict constitutional process explained

How can the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India be removed from office? Can the government or the President remove him at will? Constitutional provisions and safeguards explained.

The Congress Party has announced to initiate a fresh impeachment process against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Other opposition parties, including the TMC, Samajwadi Party, CPI (Marxist), DMK, and Shiv Sena (UBT), are most likely to support the move. However, the executive or the president can not remove the CEC at their own will. The CEC can be removed only in the same process as for the removal of a judge of the Supreme Court. The Indian Constitution made this high threshold to safeguard the Election Commission's independence. It has been designed to ensure that the ECI does not come under pressure from the government.

Removal of CEC

Article 324 (5) of the Constitution lays down the process for removal of the CEC from office. It says in the most unambiguous terms, "The Chief Election Commissioner shall not be removed from office except in like manner and on like grounds as a Judge of the Supreme Court." Besides, the service conditions of the CEC can be changed in the middle of his tenure to his disadvantage.

The CEC can be removed from office only on two grounds: proved misbehaviour and incapacity. However, the allegations must be formally examined and established through the statutory parliamentary inquiry process. Political criticism, disagreement, criticism of election management, a loss of parliamentary confidence, or a demand by a political party are not enough grounds to remove him.

Impeachment Against CEC