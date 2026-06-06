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Can Cockroach Janta Party become next political force? Why CJP faces a tough road ahead

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Can Cockroach Janta Party become next political force? Why CJP faces a tough road ahead

Can the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) transform into a political party and challenge established players like the BJP, Congress and AAP? Explained here.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 06, 2026, 07:25 PM IST

Can Cockroach Janta Party become next political force? Why CJP faces a tough road ahead
Cockroach Janta Party Protest at Jantar Mantar.
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fter a massive support poured out, and thousands of people gathered at Delhi's iconic Jantar Mantar under the scorching sun of Saturday, the next question is: Will the Cockroach Janta Party become a real political party that may join the electoral politics in the near future? Will the hypothetical political party, a satirical movement based on the idea that cockroaches survive everything, remain a platform for Gen Z and the angry people upset with the things going on in the country under the BJP regime of 12 years? If it becomes a real political party, who will it help-the BJP or the main opposition Congress Party? The protest ended peacefully, and Delhi Police detained six people to prevent a confrontation between two opposing groups. 

Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET question paper leak. The fault line became clear after left parties, particularly the CPI and the CPI(ML) Liberation, participated in the protest along with their youth and student organisations. However, to develop into a political party must answer the following questions: 

  • What are the economic policies of the Cockroach Janta Party?
  • What is CJP's position on national security?
  • How will the Cockroach Janta Party create jobs?
  • What makes the CJP different from existing parties?

 

CJP Vs AAP

The second biggest problem is the lack of a well-defined organisation and cadre-based structure of the party. Be it the BJP, the Congress or even the AAP, the CJP must have the following structure if it ever contests an election.

  • Booth-level workers 
  • Well-defined party structure
  • Fundraising
  • Candidates or the set of conditions for their selection
  • A well-oiled social media operation. 

 

Though the CJP has made its presence felt across social media platforms, it has to follow a long path before competing with the BJP. The Cockroach Janta Party must have enough issues, resources and infrastructure for holding the ground campaigns. Though the CJP has been hailed as a platform supported by the GEN Z, many other interest groups, particularly the urban middle class, may find its sentiments echoed in its slogans. It is not yet clear  

  • Which class of voters does the Cockroach Janta Party represent?
  • Does the CJP represent the entire urban middle class?
  • Will the youths from all sections of society back the movement?
  • What policies does the CJP have about the farmers?
  • Will the workers back the Cockroach Janta Party?

What about the regional issues and the contradictory issues? Will the CJP choose one over the other?

  • The CJP has been compared with the AAP. However, the comparison is erroneous and misplaced. The Aam Aadmi Party has certain distinct advantages, lacking the CJP. Some of these are as follows:
  • The AAP has a clear anti-corruption plank as it targeted the Congress and echoed the sentiments of the people to a large extent, even though for a short period of time. 
  • The Arvind Kejriwal-led party got visibility at the national level, though it remained limited to Delhi at that time. 
  • The AAP got the support of the urban middle class.
  • The AAP has developed strong leadership at the beginning with Arvind Kejriwal, Anna Hazare, Prashant Bhushan, Kiran Bedi, Kumar Vishwas, Rajendra Yadav, Ashutosh and others. The CJP has no visible leadership. 
  • The AAP has clear views on governance; the CJP has yet to announce these. 

Parties join Cockroach Janta Party rally

The CJP has people to support. While Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, today, said the Centre must listen to the youth who are protesting at Jantar Mantar, CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam condemned the RSS for the alleged attack on party national secretary Annie Raja and other leaders during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest. CPIM General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya supported the movement, while the student organisations like the AISF, AISA and the SFI joined the movement with thousands of their members coming to Jantar Mantar. However, it is not clear whether they would support the CJP when it turns into a political party. Mush has to be seen. 

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