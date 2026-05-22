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Cockroach Janta Party puts spotlight on Earth’s ultimate survivor: Can cockroaches survive nuclear wars? 10 interesting facts

Can cockroaches survive a nuclear attack? Can they live without heads? How did they survive 280 million years? These and many facts came to the spotlight after the establishment of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Details here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : May 22, 2026, 02:20 PM IST

Cockroach Janta Party puts spotlight on Earth’s ultimate survivor: Can cockroaches survive nuclear wars? 10 interesting facts
Cockroach Janta Party
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The establishment of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has brought the insect to the limelight. The insect whose origin dates back 280 million years is found in almost every household. The National Committee for a Sane Nuclear Policy claimed in its 1965 advertisement, "A nuclear war, if it comes, will not be won by the Americans … the Russians … the Chinese. The winner of World War III will be the cockroach." Its resistance to the calamities can be gauged by the fact that it survived the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction, which eliminated 80% of animal life. From nuclear radiation to decapitation, nothing can wipe it out from the earth. 

Can cockroaches survive nuclear war?

When the cockroaches were reportedly seen emerging from the rubble after the nuclear bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, a myth was created that the insect can survive nuclear attacks. However, it is a myth. The University of Florida has found in a study that a cockroach cannot survive the heat of a nuclear fireball or the crushing pressure of the shockwaves. However, it is resistant to nuclear radiation to a large extent. It survived after being exposed to 10,000 rad, which is 10 times the lethal dose for humans. So, it is most likely to outlive humans after a radioactive fallout. 

Can cockroach live without head?

Another interesting fact is that a cockroach can survive with its head. It has an open circulatory system that allows the blood to clot in the head, sealing it and isolating it from the rest of the body. It breathes through small pores, called spiracles, in its body. So, it can move and do simple work without a head. 

  1. The cockroach plays an important role in the nitrogen cycle. It feeds on dead and decaying matter and recycles nitrogen back into the soil. 
  2. The cockroaches also play a significant role in balancing the ecosystem. It is a food source for a number of animals, including birds and rats.
  3. The cockroaches can live submerged under water for half an hour. To regulate their loss of water, cockroaches hold their breath.
  4. The German cockroaches are harmful to human beings, as they have been held responsible for outbreaks of illness and allergic reactions in many people.
  5. The cockroaches have good running skills like ants and can run up to three miles an hour. The baby cockroaches can run as quickly as their parents. 
  6. The most common roach, the German cockroach, can become an adult in just 36 days after its birth. 
  7. The largest cockroaches are found in South America; they have a one-foot wingspan, while average cockroaches can vary in size from ½" to 2" long.
  8. The most common cockroach is the German cockroach; however, there are more than 4,000 species of cockroaches.
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