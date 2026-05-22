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Cockroach Janta Party: How parody account became platform for expressing frustration? Will Gen-Z revolt against government?

Inside the rise of Cockroach Janta Party or the CJP: A satirical page becomes the most popular platform for expressing dissent and overtakes the BJP on Instagram. Details here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : May 22, 2026, 05:37 PM IST

Cockroach Janta Party: How parody account became platform for expressing frustration? Will Gen-Z revolt against government?
Cockroach Janta Party.
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What began as a joke and a satire has emerged as the biggest platform for expressing discontent and frustration with the system and the BJP-led Union government in particular. The Cockroach Janta Party, or the CJP, a parody of the ruling BJP, has evolved into an online movement with hundreds of thousands of netizens vowing to support it and subscribing to its social media platforms. Even its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, a political communications strategist and student at Boston University, might not have thought of the outpouring of support at such a level. 

Cockroach Janta Party creates storm 

It began most unexpectedly. During the hearing of a case, Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, allegedly compared unemployed young people drifting towards journalism and activism with cockroaches and parasites. Though he later clarified that he was referring to people with "fake and bogus degrees," not India's youth more broadly, it was too late and too little. The spotlight shifted to the insect known for its survival skills, and it triggered public outrage and jokes targeting the system. 

(Cockroach Janta Party-Online Platform, AI-generated infographic.)

In no time, the Cockroach Janta Party became so popular that its Instagram account amassed 10 million followers and overtook the official account of the BJP, which has around 8.7 million Instagram followers. Thus, the CJP has more followers than the world's biggest political party. It crossed 14 million followers on May 21, overtaking the official handles of both the BJP and the Indian National Congress. The account displayed over 20 million followers the next day. The CJP's X account has more than 200,000 followers and has been blocked in the country. It received tens of thousands of sign-ups through a Google form and inspired the hashtag #MainBhiCockroach ("I too am a cockroach") and endorsements from opposition leaders. TMC MPs Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad, as well as senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan, support the CJP.

CJP: Social media protest in India


Though the CJP is not a political outfit, it is not affiliated with any real political organization or thought or ideology; it challenged the main political parties, the ruling BJP, and the main opposition of the Congress Party. Analysts believe the rise of the CJP reflects a broader trend going across South Asia, where youths have played a central role in anti-government movements in recent years.

 

So, will there be a political uprising against the system and the government in office in India like those in Nepal and Sri Lanka? Not really, feel the analysts. Those supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP have already rejected the CJP as an online political gimmick aligned with the opposition. They question CJP founder Dipke, who was once associated with the AAP. These people think that the surge in popularity will soon fade away, as it is a digital campaign, not a grassroots movement.

The CJP has issued the following conditions for its membership:

  • One must be unemployed "by force, by choice, or by principle."
  • The person must be lazy, which refers only to physical activity."
  • The person interested in being its member must be chronically online, "at least 11 hours daily, including bathroom breaks."
  • He must have the ability to rant professionally, and his "content must be sharp, honest, and point at something that matters."

 

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