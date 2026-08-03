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After NEET Victory, What's next for Cockroach Janta Party? Big political signals expected on August 5

After forcing then HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign and bring the Narendra Modi government to its knees, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) faces its biggest challenge. Will it remain relevant now? The CJP's possible plan of action is explained here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 02:48 PM IST

After NEET Victory, What's next for Cockroach Janta Party? Big political signals expected on August 5
Abhijit Deepke leading the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. (Image: FB/CJP
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Will the Cockroach Janta Party lose its steam soon after the Union government has accepted all three of its demands? Will it soon become irrelevant and be sidelined, as the government has successfully brought in the required legislation and formed a panel to recommend steps to reform the entire competitive examination system? Will the Abhijit Deepke-founded organisation turn into a political party? If it happens, which party may it damage more electorally?  These questions reverberate as all eyes are set on the CJP's scheduled meeting on August 5 in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambaji Nagar. 

Cockroach Janta Party Roadmap

The CJP is most likely to announce its roadmap and strategy based on the input and feedback received from its members and supporters across the country after the unexpectedly successful campaign at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar. 

  • It must expand its base and move away from the NEET examination because its base is limited and the next examination will be held next year. 
  • It will be a smart move if the CJP expand its base and includes the examinations of the SSC, Railways, PSC and others for government jobs. 
  • The CJP will have to include the agenda of reforms in the examination system so that the students in general may get attracted to the movement and join it. 
  • It will also be challenging to keep itself independent of political gameplans and maintain a safe and equidistance from all political parties. 

(CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.)

CJP: Challenges ahead

Besides chalking out a strategy and announcing a roadmap, the CJP will also have to work assiduously for the following things:

  1. The cockroaches, as they are called, will have to spread across the country to turn the outfit into a big and effective pressure group, which no ruling party can ignore.
  2. After the NEET, the CJP will have to take up basic problems being faced by the students like examination fees and the alleged mafia-like operations of the big coaching institutions. 
  3. Galvanise the students from different states by taking up the issues of their respective states into a large, solidified base with immense mass appeal. 

 

Will CJP become political party?

Analysts also believe that the CJP may turn into a political party like the Aam Aadmi Party before the General Elections 2029. It may have to work diligently in that direction, and the decision may not come now; however, the August 5 meeting may drop a hint or two in that direction. Analysts will keep an eye on the meeting and see whether the following steps are taken:

  • The CJP may drop a hint on its political leaning even though it may not declare it openly. 
  • The outfit may announce its plan of actions in the states run by the non-BJP states like Punjab.
  • It will be interesting to note if the CJP softens its stand towards the Narendra Modi government and the new Education Minister Pralahad Joshi. 
  • Will the CJP also announce programmes for Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka?
  • Will the Cockroach Janta Party support the DMK's demand of scrapping the NEET?
  • Will the CJP support the demand of some states that they should be allowed to keep out of the NEET? 
  • Most interestingly, how the BJP reacts to the CJP meeting and its announcements. 

(Will the CJP damage the Congress Party? (AI-generated infographic.)

Will the CJP become a political party? It will have to ask itself if it is possible to achieve its objectives without forming a political party and consolidating the massive support it has garnered during the Jantar Mantar protests. A day after the then HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, Abhijit Deepke told journalist Ajit Anjum that the CJP would not become a political party and that he would never contest an election. He also said that the CJP will remain a youth-centric organisation and focus on their problems and raise the issues irrespective of the state and the government. When asked especially if the CJP would launch a protest in Punjab, he said that it would depend on the future situation.  

(Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being detained by Delhi Police)

Will CJP damage Congress?

Analysts believe the CJP may damage the Congress Party more than the BJP if it turns into a political party and contests elections. 

  1. Buoyed by the success of the Jantar Mantar protest, the CJP is most likely to focus on youth-centric issues and hijack the issue of the Congress, like unemployment, a corrupt examination system, an increasingly expensive education system and diminishing space for the youth. 
  2. The CJP may attract young voters, particularly those from Gen Z,  and lure them away from the Rahul Gandhi-led party.
  3. The political space for the Congress Party may further shrink.
  4. Attracted by the CJP, the majority of the young voters may move towards them, giving a severe blow to the grand old party. 

(Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaching out to NEET aspirants.)

The Congress Party is aware of the possible fallout, and this is why its grassroots workers and leaders kept themselves away from the student protest for a long time. Spokesperson Pawan Khera came to Jantar Mantar to visit Sonam Wangchuk on hunger strike two days before the educator was forcibly removed. Rahul Gandhi held a separate demonstration outside the prime minister's residence and stole the show. The government swung into action, a police crackdown took place, and ultimately Dharmendra Pradhan resigned after the government apprehended that the movement might slip into the hands of the Congress. The ruling BJP would not like the grand old party to give another occasion.

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