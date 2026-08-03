After NEET Victory, What's next for Cockroach Janta Party? Big political signals expected on August 5

EXPLAINER
After forcing then HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign and bring the Narendra Modi government to its knees, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) faces its biggest challenge. Will it remain relevant now? The CJP's possible plan of action is explained here.
Will the Cockroach Janta Party lose its steam soon after the Union government has accepted all three of its demands? Will it soon become irrelevant and be sidelined, as the government has successfully brought in the required legislation and formed a panel to recommend steps to reform the entire competitive examination system? Will the Abhijit Deepke-founded organisation turn into a political party? If it happens, which party may it damage more electorally? These questions reverberate as all eyes are set on the CJP's scheduled meeting on August 5 in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambaji Nagar.
The CJP is most likely to announce its roadmap and strategy based on the input and feedback received from its members and supporters across the country after the unexpectedly successful campaign at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
(CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.)
Besides chalking out a strategy and announcing a roadmap, the CJP will also have to work assiduously for the following things:
Students deserve justice.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 30, 2026
An independent SC monitored high powered committee must be constituted to probe brutalities against our students. pic.twitter.com/pZATUeAjwC
Analysts also believe that the CJP may turn into a political party like the Aam Aadmi Party before the General Elections 2029. It may have to work diligently in that direction, and the decision may not come now; however, the August 5 meeting may drop a hint or two in that direction. Analysts will keep an eye on the meeting and see whether the following steps are taken:
(Will the CJP damage the Congress Party? (AI-generated infographic.)
Will the CJP become a political party? It will have to ask itself if it is possible to achieve its objectives without forming a political party and consolidating the massive support it has garnered during the Jantar Mantar protests. A day after the then HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, Abhijit Deepke told journalist Ajit Anjum that the CJP would not become a political party and that he would never contest an election. He also said that the CJP will remain a youth-centric organisation and focus on their problems and raise the issues irrespective of the state and the government. When asked especially if the CJP would launch a protest in Punjab, he said that it would depend on the future situation.
(Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being detained by Delhi Police)
Analysts believe the CJP may damage the Congress Party more than the BJP if it turns into a political party and contests elections.
(Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaching out to NEET aspirants.)
The Congress Party is aware of the possible fallout, and this is why its grassroots workers and leaders kept themselves away from the student protest for a long time. Spokesperson Pawan Khera came to Jantar Mantar to visit Sonam Wangchuk on hunger strike two days before the educator was forcibly removed. Rahul Gandhi held a separate demonstration outside the prime minister's residence and stole the show. The government swung into action, a police crackdown took place, and ultimately Dharmendra Pradhan resigned after the government apprehended that the movement might slip into the hands of the Congress. The ruling BJP would not like the grand old party to give another occasion.