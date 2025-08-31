Cloudburst hits Chennai: What is it and why are incidents on the rise?

Several other localities within the Chennai district received heavy rainfall since Saturday, with two of them recording a downpour of more than 200mm in a matter of hours, the weather office said. The situation led to a disruption in flight services as three flights were diverted to Bengaluru.

A cloudburst struck Chennai over Saturday night, with Manali area receiving 270 millimeters (mm) of rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Several other localities within the Chennai district received heavy rainfall since Saturday, with two of them recording a downpour of more than 200 mm in a matter of hours, the weather office said. The situation led to a disruption in flight services as three flights were diverted to the Bengaluru airport. This is the latest addition to the number of cloudbursts that have taken place across the country since the beginning of the monsoon this year, causing loss of lives and widespread damage. So, what exactly is a cloudburst and why are incidents on the rise?

What is a cloudburst and what causes it?

According to the IMD, a cloudburst is an extreme weather event that occurs when more than 100 mm of rain falls within a single hour over a small area. It is a sudden and intense downpour often accompanied by thunderstorms. In India, cloudburst incidents are more common in hilly areas, particularly the Himalayas. Cloudbursts often lead to devastating flash floods and landslides. A cloudburst in caused when strong winds in a cloud prevent water droplets from falling. As a result, the cloud accumulates a large amount of water and when the weight can no longer be supported, all the water is released at once through a very heavy downpour.

Why are cloudburst incidents rising in India?

India has seen several deadly cloudburst incidents across states this year, including in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir. Experts say the rise in frequency is linked to global warming and climate change. This is because a warmer atmosphere can hold extra moisture, leading to more intense rainfall. Further, construction with poor planning and deforestation in fragile ecosystems can worsen the problem by increasing the susceptibility to landslides and flash floods in the event of severe rainfall.