From Lathi Charge to Pellet Guns: SOP every security force must follow before using force, Supreme Court, Constitution lay down rules

After the crackdown and excesses of the security forces on the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, the Supreme Court made strong observations. This explainer examines the legal limits on police action during demonstrations.

Can the police and para-military forces fire guns, pellet guns, tear gas shells, or resort to lathi charges and water cannons indiscriminately on a protesting crowd? Do they have carte blanche or complete freedom to do whatever they want to control a crowd? Do they have to follow established rules or a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for handling such situations? What rights do the people in the protesting crowds have? Does the Indian Constitution protect them in such a situation, or are they open to the whims of the security personnel? These questions need answers in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling on the use of pellet guns on the CJP protests at Jantar Mantar on July 20.

RAF's SOP on protest control

According to the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), the Rapid Action Force (RAF) must follow a set SOP when controlling protests. It is based on the principles of proportionality, necessity and the minimal harm that may be caused to the protesters. Allowing the use of pellet guns in "exceptional situations", the Supreme Court said in the most unequivocal terms that protest does not necessarily mean the use of force.

The SOP lays down the following guidelines for the security personnel to control a protesting crowd:

The security personnel must make public announcements, attempt talks and negotiations and warn the protesting crowd, asking them to disperse peacefully, before using force.

If the negotiations fail, the crowd refuse to disperse and resorts to violent means, the force deployed there is free to use force and begin with a mild lathi charge.

The security force should strictly follow the "graded response" protocol, meaning they may resort to water cannons and tear gas if the violence increases. All of these means should be used before resorting to "projectile weapons".

The security personnel can use Pellet guns and kinetic projectiles only as a means of last resort if the crowd turn extremely aggressive and violent and poses a severe threat, harm and disruption.

The firing must be below the waistline of the people in the crowd and from a safe distance, 500 metres in case of a pellet gun, to minimise fatal injuries and damage to eyes.

The security force must stop use of force immediately after the violence stops and promptly provide medical aid to injured people.

Students deserve justice.



An independent SC monitored high powered committee must be constituted to probe brutalities against our students. pic.twitter.com/pZATUeAjwC — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 30, 2026

Indian Constitution: Rights, safeguards, judicial guidelines

On the other hand, the Indian Constitution guarantees rights to the people and provides them with statutory safeguards and judicial guidelines. These are as follows:

Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Indian Constitution say that all citizens have the right to express their thoughts, beliefs, and opinions freely. However, these rights are not absolute; there are reasonable restrictions under Articles 19(2) and 19(3). The Indian Constitution also ensures the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21. It says that any state action must be fair, just, and non-arbitrary.

(Security personnel before crackdown on CJP protest)

Supreme Court's interpretations

In a landmark judgment in the Ramlila Maidan Incident vs. Home Secretary, Union of India case, the Supreme Court of India ruled on February 23, 2012, that the midnight police crackdown on sleeping protesters was unconstitutional. It declared the right to sleep a fundamental part of personal liberty under Article 21.

Delivering its judgment on August 12, 2016, in the Anita Thakur vs the State of Jammu and Kashmir case, the apex court said that excessive or unprovoked police force violates fundamental rights. It ordered the state to take criminal action against the erring officials, and to pay compensation to each of the petitioners and other Jammu migrants who suffered serious injuries, in the sum of Rs. 10 lakhs.