From Lathi Charge to Pellet Guns: SOP every security force must follow before using force, Supreme Court, Constitution lay down rules

EXPLAINER
After the crackdown and excesses of the security forces on the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, the Supreme Court made strong observations. This explainer examines the legal limits on police action during demonstrations.
Can the police and para-military forces fire guns, pellet guns, tear gas shells, or resort to lathi charges and water cannons indiscriminately on a protesting crowd? Do they have carte blanche or complete freedom to do whatever they want to control a crowd? Do they have to follow established rules or a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for handling such situations? What rights do the people in the protesting crowds have? Does the Indian Constitution protect them in such a situation, or are they open to the whims of the security personnel? These questions need answers in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling on the use of pellet guns on the CJP protests at Jantar Mantar on July 20.
According to the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), the Rapid Action Force (RAF) must follow a set SOP when controlling protests. It is based on the principles of proportionality, necessity and the minimal harm that may be caused to the protesters. Allowing the use of pellet guns in "exceptional situations", the Supreme Court said in the most unequivocal terms that protest does not necessarily mean the use of force.
Students deserve justice.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 30, 2026
An independent SC monitored high powered committee must be constituted to probe brutalities against our students. pic.twitter.com/pZATUeAjwC
On the other hand, the Indian Constitution guarantees rights to the people and provides them with statutory safeguards and judicial guidelines. These are as follows:
(Security personnel before crackdown on CJP protest)
In a landmark judgment in the Ramlila Maidan Incident vs. Home Secretary, Union of India case, the Supreme Court of India ruled on February 23, 2012, that the midnight police crackdown on sleeping protesters was unconstitutional. It declared the right to sleep a fundamental part of personal liberty under Article 21.
Delivering its judgment on August 12, 2016, in the Anita Thakur vs the State of Jammu and Kashmir case, the apex court said that excessive or unprovoked police force violates fundamental rights. It ordered the state to take criminal action against the erring officials, and to pay compensation to each of the petitioners and other Jammu migrants who suffered serious injuries, in the sum of Rs. 10 lakhs.