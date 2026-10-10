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CJP Protest: Why did Delhi Police deploy hundreds of women cops to detain male protesters?

Why were hundreds of women police personnel deployed in Delhi to tackle the protest bh the Cockroach Janta Party or the CJP? Why were they sent to arrest Abhijeet Dipke, Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka? Explained here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 04:53 PM IST

CJP Protest: Why did Delhi Police deploy hundreds of women cops to detain male protesters?
Delhi Police: Women Personnel. (File Image)
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Why did Delhi Police deploy a large number of women constables and officers to tackle the protest by the Cockroach Janta Party? Did it expect a large number of women protesters? Was it a strategy to counter the CJP leadership and shock them? Did Delhi Police want to embarrass the CJP leadership and the protesters and leave them clueless? Was it a ploy so that any small or symbolic untoward incidents or misbehaviour with those police personnel would put the CJP on the back foot and force them to make a hasty retreat? 

CJP Delhi Protest

If unconfirmed reports are to be believed, the deployment of the women police personnel was a pre-planned, well-thought-out strategy with a controversial dimension that might have sinister fallout. Delhi Police deployed the women officers at the front of teams tasked with intercepting CJP leaders. According to media reports, Delhi Police planned to deploy an additional force of 400-500 women personnel, including at least five all-women companies. The police officers estimated that a large number of women would turn out to the streets; they did not. 

(Delhi Police: Women Personnel.)

Keeping in mind the fewer women protesters and the deployment of policewomen to detain male protesters, including Abhijeet Dipke, it can be said safely that the deployment was intentional. It has not been definitively established why women constables and officers were sent inside the aircraft to detain CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka when they landed in Delhi on October 10. 

Women Police Personnel

Analysts believe the following reasons might have been behind the decision to deploy women personnel: 

  • Delhi Police officers might have thought that the deployment of women personnel would reduce the possibility of physical confrontation with the CJP leaders. 
  • The women personnel could have been deployed to arrest the CJP leaders silently before they could reach the protest site.
  • The women police personnel were equipped with body cameras to record all interactions, and any mishandling or misbehaviour, even if unintentional or accidental, could have put the CJP leadership in an embarrassing position. 

Delhi Police protest strategy


Women police personnel are generally deployed to tackle women protesters, so that they can frisk, detain, or arrest the protesters. It is not the general practice in India to station women police personnel to tackle male protesters. However, no rule stops the police from deploying women personnel. However, the following legal and operational issues are significant: 

  • Were the women police personnel given adequate training to handle the male protesters before deployment?
  • Did these police personnel carry out searches, physical handling, and detention according to the law? 
  • Did they inform the detainees of the legal basis of the detention? 
  • Were the body cams used and their recording preserved?
  • Did Delhi Police get the correct information on the participation of women in the protest?
  • Did the intelligence input on participation of women go wrong?
  • Did Delhi Police use women police personnel to reduce confrontation with the protesters?
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