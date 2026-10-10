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CJP Protest: Did Delhi Police's security clampdown go too far? Did Abhijeet Dipke's group turn into larger force?

Did Delhi Police make one more goof-up by making a massive security deployment ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) October 10 protest? Did it backfire and turn the Abhijeet Dipke-led organisation into a larger force? Explained here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 03:33 PM IST

CJP Protest: Did Delhi Police's security clampdown go too far? Did Abhijeet Dipke's group turn into larger force?
CJP Delhi Protest over CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
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Did Delhi Police overdo it and deploy more security personnel than required to control the Cockroach Janta Party or the CJP's protest? Were there more security personnel at the protest site than protesters? Did it make the protest a success before it could take place? Did Delhi Police create a narrative and help the Abhijeet Dipke-led group emerge as a larger-than-life organisation? Did it shoot itself in the foot and turn it into a much bigger organisation? 

Supreme Court on CJP protest

In a significant order delivered a day earlier, the Supreme Court questioned the authorities for a near-complete blockade of the national capital and said that it could not allow the essential transport system to be brought to a complete standstill. It also said that all Metro Rail stations could not be closed, though the frequency of the trains could be controlled. 

Despite the directions of the apex court, Delhi Police closed 45 Metro stations. Advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court. He said in the plea that the authorities made no change in their decision to shut down metro stations and cancel several Delhi-bound trains terminating at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations. He named Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Chairperson D Thara as contemptors. 

CJP protest: Delhi Police under SC lens

The Supreme Court also reminded the authorities of the doctrine of proportionate force. It questioned it and said, "You want to kill a fly with a sledgehammer." However, Delhi Police does not believe in the policy. According to the principle of proportionality,  the restrictions should be suitable for achieving a legitimate objective.  It requires the authorities to see if less restrictive alternatives are available, and whether the burden imposed is justified by the public interest being protected. 

Where did Delhi Police err?

By what is seen today on the roads of Delhi and the NCR, it is clear that Delhi Police intended to send a strong signal of deterrence and one-upmanship rather than control the crowd and manage the law and order situation in the city. It could have taken the following steps had it intended to control the crowd: 

  • The Delhi Police could have deployed additional CCTV cameras to monitor the crowd. 
  • It could have put restrictions only on the protest site and the adjoining areas. 
  • It could have taken measures to control the crowd. 
  • The police personnel could have frisked the people and made arrangements for surveillance and specific traffic diversions.
  • It could have closed the entrance to the area temporarily. 

Delhi Police must reply

Delhi Police converted the national capital into a garrison town instead and forced the general public to remain indoors, much to their displeasure. After taking these extreme measures, the authorities must reply to the following legitimate questions: 

  • What special intelligence input or threat perceptions did the police receive?
  • How many protesters did the Delhi Police expect, and how did it reach that number?
  • Which areas were considered more vulnerable and sensitive?
  • Why were restrictions put in place, and why were the Metro stations situated at a long distance closed?
  • Did the Delhi Police consider less disruptive options before closing the entire city? 
  • How did it decide when the restrictions would be lifted and from where? 

 

Delhi Police: Disproportionate force

Despite bringing the lives of lakhs of residents of the national capital city to a standstill, thousands of protesters assembled at different places, and hundreds of them reached near the protest site. The Delhi Police must reply to the following questions? 

  • Why did the Delhi Police deploy women personnel to control the expected male-dominated crowd?  
  • Why were the women police constables and officers asked to do the jobs that should have been done by their male colleagues?
  • Why were journalists, particularly those running their own YouTube channels, stopped from performing their duties?
  • Why were people arrested on board trains?
  • How will you explain the arrival of hundreds of people at railway stations and bus terminals despite such a massive police bandobast? 
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