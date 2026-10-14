CJP At Crossroads: Will Abhijeet Dipke shift strategy with Rahul Gandhi's backing?

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been sent to Tihar Jail for five days of judicial custody. What does it mean for the party and the movement against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar? What happens next?

After the court of an executive magistrate ordered Delhi Police to send the Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to five days of judicial custody, the most important question that cropped up was: what next? What will the CJP do now? Will they change their strategy? Will they go slow or become more aggressive after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi backed them, saying that waving the national flag is not a crime?

CJP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

First, the CJP leaders have the right to appoint a lawyer and challenge the court's order. However, the relief depends on the nature of the offence, the exact allegations and verdict of the court order, and the legal provisions. The lawyer can take the following actions:

He can request the court or the relevant authority to review the custody order and consider release of the concerned CJP leader.

The lawyer will have to challenge the legal basis for custody and the evidence cited in his application. He will have to challenge the grounds for believing that a breach of peace may recur.

The concerned lawyer will have to challenge Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which has provisions for keeping the peace in certain cases.

He will have to investigate whether the statutory requirements and procedural safeguards were followed.

CJP leaders Tihar Jail

Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been sent to Tihar Jail for five days; they will be produced in court on October 19, 2026. It does not necessarily mean that they will be released on that day and walk free from prison. The following situations may occur that day:

The magistrate may grant the application for bail and release them.

Delhi Police may seek an extension of the judicial custody.

A separate case may continue even if the CJP leaders get bail and they are released.

The CJP may continue their movement against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and hold demonstrations in New Delhi or other places, like Mumbai. It has already submitted an application to Delhi Police asking it to suggest a date and place where it can hold protests. However, there are many questions that the organisation must ask itself. Some of these are: