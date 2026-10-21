CJP Leaders In Custody: Will Delhi High Court order release of Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka?

What next for CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka? Will the Delhi High Court order their release? Will they remain in custody for more time? Legal options explained.

What may the Delhi High Court do now after hearing the case of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who have challenged the extension of their custody? What are the grounds for the petition filed by these cockroaches, as they are called? Much depends on how their lawyers present the case and what issues they raise before the magistrate. Analysts believe some of the legal grounds may be as follows:

Delhi High Court: CJP case

Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka may point out that their continued detention violates Article 21 of the Constitution.

They may raise the issue of rejection of the sureties without giving them a fair chance to put their views to satisfy the requirements.

The CJP leaders may also argue that the order of the magistrate did not clearly specify the number of sureties, the amount, and the period for which the bonds could be filed.

Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka may also say that the magistrate relied on the police's submissions without an independent assessment of the matter.

On the contrary, Delhi may argue that detaining the CJP leaders is necessary to maintain law and order, and that their release may breach peace. It may point out that these two people breached peace bonds and tried to enter Jantar Mantar after it was denotified as a designated protest site.

What can Delhi High Court do now?

The High Court may release Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. However, it can ask them to file a personal bond or other lawful conditions.

The court may set aside the order for extension of custody of the two CJP leaders. If it happens, the order may cease to operate, and the two persons may be released. However, further proceedings will depend on the court's directions.

The matter could be submitted to the magistrate for a fresh decision, which should be consistent with the High Court's directions.

The Delhi High Court may ask the Delhi Police or the Delhi government to respond before deciding the substantive challenge. If it happens, the release may be delayed.

The court may decline immediate relief. In this case, leaders could remain in custody under the operative order.

What does the Indian Constitution say?

It should be noted that the Indian Constitution guarantees rights to the people and provides them with statutory safeguards and judicial guidelines. These are as follows:

Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Indian Constitution say that all citizens have the right to express their thoughts, beliefs, and opinions freely.

However, these rights are not absolute; there are reasonable restrictions under Articles 19(2) and 19(3).

The Indian Constitution also ensures the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21. It says that any state action must be fair, just, and non-arbitrary.

What next?

The CJP may up the ante and threaten to go to the streets once again if Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are not released. They may appeal to the masses and gather at Jantar Mantar or some other place in Delhi-NCR. If they get support and hundreds of people come to join their protest, it will be a moral as well as political victory for the CJP. The organisation may further create problems for the government if the members of the opposition INDIA bloc come out in their support. It will further consolidate the opposition bloc, giving them more opportunity to attack the Narendra Modi government and the BJP.