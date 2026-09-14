What does Xi Jinping eat? Simple pork buns, not millet pulao: why did Chinese president skip BRICS dinner?

Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped the BRICS dinner. The man who prefers pork-and-scallion buns, stewed liver, braised chicken and home-style Chinese meals was offered Paneer Lababdar and Millet Pulao. Details here.

Host India was shocked after Chinese President Xi Jinping and the UAE's Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan skipped the BRICS gala dinner on the first day of the summit. It was a vegetarian-only menu with no non-vegetarian options on the card, even for those guests who eat meat and other non-veg delicacies in their daily lives. As the Chinese president was the main attraction, having landed in New Delhi with more than 400 delegates to hold bilateral talks with India, the question raised was: what does he eat in his everyday life?

BRICS Dinner Menu

If media reports are to be believed, the Chinese president, who was served dishes like Paneer Lababdar, Gucchi Marmik, Carrot Bean Poriyal, Thakkali Belle Saaru, Millet Pulao, Beetroot Raita and desserts like Jalebi and Shahtoot Phirni, does not eat any of these delicacies. He prefers modest meals like rice or noodles, seasonal vegetables, stir-fries, stews, and regional staples. Xi Jinping walked into a Qingfeng Steamed Bun restaurant in Beijing in December 2013. He ordered six pork and scallion buns, a bowl of stewed liver, and a plate of mustard greens. The meal cost only 21 yuan, or Rs 300. According to the government-controlled People's Daily, the Chinese president waited in a queue, paid for the food from his own pocket, and ate at a community table, where many others were eating. The steamed buns were cheap, everyday food rather than a high-end meal.

(Representative Chinese platter. )

Xi Jinping's diet

Earlier in 2012, on a tour to Fuping County, Xi Jinping went to a restaurant, ordered braised chicken nuggets in brown sauce, stir-fried garlic sprouts with pork belly, and garland chrysanthemum with garlic for dinner. He asked staff not to serve alcohol. According to Xinhua, the Chinese president visited Liangjiahe in Shaanxi province in 2015, where he had lived and worked as a young man. He visited his village and ate a home-cooked meal that included pickled vegetables, fried cakes, chicken, mutton and pumpkin.

The South China Morning Post reports that when Xi Jinping met then-Kuomintang Chairman Lien Chan in Beijing in 2014, he offered him the meal that included mutton pie, mutton soup and noodles. According to the People's Daily, the Chinese president ate with soldiers in Inner Mongolia ahead of Chinese New Year in 2014. It may be safely concluded that Xi Jinping's daily food items did not include what he was served at the BRICS gala dinner. He skipped the dinner. Foreign Minister Wang Yi represented China instead. Beijing has not yet responded to the controversy. Analysts believe it may stick to diplomatic language and say that the president was tired or not hungry.

( A Chinese man eating a meal. AI-generated image)

What do Chinese eat?

Though China is a vast country with regional availability and preferences of food items that suit their local food habits and cultural moorings, an average Chinese person has on their platter steamed rice, noodles, steamed buns, dumplings like jiaozi, and flatbreads. They are the biggest consumer of pork; they also eat chicken, fish, seafood, eggs, tofu, and other soy products. Chinese people also take clear vegetable or bone broths, tomato-egg soup, and hot-and-sour soup. They also have on their plates leafy green vegetables like bok choy, Chinese cabbage, spinach, eggplant, tomatoes, cucumbers, beans, mushrooms, lotus root, and garlic chives.