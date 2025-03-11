Chinese Army or the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has sent the guided-missile destroyer Baotou (Hull 133) and the comprehensive supply ship Gaoyouhu (Hull 904) of the 47th Chinese naval escort taskforce.

In a development, that is sure to upset India, China is participating in a naval exercise in the Iranian waters off Chabahar, where India is building a port.

Worse, the other anti-India neighbour, Pakistan, will take part in the naval exercise as an observer.

Other countries to take part as observers are Azerbaijan, South Africa, Iraq, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka.

Maritime Security Belt 2025

Moscow announced the launch of the Maritime Security Belt 2025 joint exercises on Tuesday. It clarified that its naval forces from Russia, Iran, and China will participate at Iran’s strategic Chabahar port.

The naval drills took place days after US President Donald Trump wrote a letter to Tehran, urging it to sign a nuclear deal.

Though Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has rejected the invitation, analysts believe the two countries will soon sit together after the grandstanding is over.

The move is being seen as a symbolic step forward in the direction of forging ties between Russia, China and Iran.

India has traditional and good relations with Moscow and Tehran.

Will presence of Chinese ships upset India?

However, China joining the naval drill off Chabahar Port may upset New Delhi considering the tense relations between the two countries post-May 2020, when skirmishes erupted in Galwan, in which troops were killed on both sides.

Chinese Army or the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has sent the guided-missile destroyer Baotou (Hull 133) and the comprehensive supply ship Gaoyouhu (Hull 904) of the 47th Chinese naval escort taskforce.

The presence of these two highly sophisticated ships in the vicinity of India may upset New Delhi, which earlier protested against the deployment of Chinese ships in the port of Sri Lanka.

Iran, Russia send ships

While Iran has sent more than 10 ships of various types, including the Jamaran and Alvand destroyers, Russia sent corvettes Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Rezky.

However, India may be irked and rightly so by the presence of Chinese ships in the waters of the Indian Ocean.

Naval Drill in Gulf of Oman may irk India

Though Moscow has explained that the naval exercise, conducted over many days in the Gulf Of Oman, will focus on training to liberate captured vessels and conduct artillery firing exercises, New Delhi may not buy the argument.

India may be upset particularly because the Northern Indian Ocean has been chosen for the naval drills.

Besides Chabahar, where India is developing a port the area has gained special significance for being a hub of global maritime trade.

Major shipping routes connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe go through this area.

The Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman have emerged as significant checkpoints for energy shipments as the Strait of Hormuz works as a conduit for a world’s oil supply.