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After Iran and Ukraine, will Taiwan be next war zone? Xi Jinping warns Donald Trump of 'conflict', will US abandon it?

Will US President Donald Trump defend Taiwan or walk away? China’s warning raises global alarm as Xi Jinping draws a red line on Taiwan. Explained here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : May 14, 2026, 08:20 PM IST

After Iran and Ukraine, will Taiwan be next war zone? Xi Jinping warns Donald Trump of 'conflict', will US abandon it?
Xi Jinping with Donald Trump. (File Image)
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Will there be a Taiwan war after the ongoing Iran conflict and the Ukraine war? Will the US make a U-turn on this issue and abandon the breakaway Chinese province? Despite the grand welcome of Donald Trump and his apparent warmth with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Beijing issued a stern warning to Washington. Ahead of the summit meeting, China cautioned that the Taiwan issue could push the bilateral relations down a dangerous path and even lead to conflict. The development came at a time when the US indicated to provide Taipei with arms and ammunition worth $14 billion. 

Donald Trump- Xi Jinping meet

The Chinese president Xi told his US counterpart Trump that “the Taiwan question is the most important issue" in China-U.S. relations. Taking to social media platform X, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning wrote, "If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy." Xi expressed hope that the US and China could avoid conflict. He asked, “whether the two countries can transcend the "Thucydides Trap" and forge a new model for relations between major powers.

(China warns US over Taiwan. AI-generated infographic.)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also accompanied Donald Trump. He is known for his views on Taiwan, and these remain “unchanged”. Earlier, he warned that it would be “a terrible mistake” for China to take Taiwan by force. He also sidestepped Xi’s warning about a potential clash with Washington and said that China always raises the issue of Taiwan in talks. Rubio told NBC News, "They always raise it on their side. We always make clear our position, and we move on to the other topics." 

China warns US over Taiwan

The Taiwan question at this juncture is significant also because Washington has a longstanding commitment to help the island defend itself if attacked. Recently, it has agreed to sell arms and ammunition worth $14 billion. However, Donald Trump has shown greater ambivalence toward Taiwan and fueled speculation about whether he could be persuaded not to take a plunge. 

(Donald Trump with Xi Jinping in Beijing.)

According to APTN, Xi’s stern tone reflected China’s growing pressure on Taiwan’s largest unofficial ally. According to the deal between the two countries, the US is required by law to ensure Taiwan can defend itself. However, it officially maintains a position of strategic ambiguity. Xi told Trump, "If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy." It has come after Beijing ramped up a campaign over the past few years to lure away Taiwan’s diplomatic allies and increase military pressure on the island. 

(US Surrenders to China, AI-generated infographic.)

China-Taiwan question

China and Taiwan have been governed separately since 1949, when the Communist Party rose to power in Beijing following a civil war. Defeated Nationalist Party forces fled to Taiwan, which later transitioned from martial law to multiparty democracy. China sees self-ruled Taiwan as its own breakaway province, to be retaken by force if necessary. Relations between Beijing and Taipei have been tense since Taiwan first elected Tsai Ing-wen as president in 2016. Her Democratic Progressive Party says Taiwan is functionally independent and its own sovereign state. China cut off most of its official dialogue with Taiwan’s government.

In recent years, Beijing has sent warships and fighter jets closer toward the island on a nearly daily basis. The Chinese leader previously said China would “surely be reunified” with Taiwan, an island of about 23 million people. Beyond politics, Taiwan is a major manufacturer of AI servers, computer chips, and precision instruments. The AI boom has propelled Taiwan ’s leading technology companies to record profits and revenues.

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