China's Victory Day Parade: Why can India not ignore display of PLA's military might

As China marked 80 years of Japan's defeat in World War II, it flexed its military muscles on the Victory Day Parade in a clear message to its friends and foes alike. People's Liberation Army (PLA) displayed a range of new military hardware, including a new nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile, a new road-bound missile for delivering hypersonic weapons, a new laser weapon, and "robotic dogs".

China unveils nuclear missiles, ICBM

China unveiled DF-5C liquid-fueled intercontinental strategic nuclear missile, that have a range of 20,000km. State-controlled Global Times said that the nuclear missile has the entire globe under its strike range. The PLA also displayed the anti-drone missile and artillery systems, high-energy laser weapons, and high-power microwave weapons. According to Global Times, these weapons are a powerful "iron triangle" that can both "soft kill" and "hard destroy" unmanned aerial vehicles.

PLA displays unmanned combat weapons

China also unveiled the multi-course and multi-layer antiballistic missile weapons. Global Time reported that it shows "China has become one of the few countries in the world with a complete antiballistic missile system, which has significant strategic significance." The iconic Tiananmen Square also witnessed six types of missiles, including the Inter Continental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs): HQ-11, HQ-20, HQ-22A, HQ-9C, HQ-19, HQ-29.

What are robotic dogs?

The state-controlled website reported that these "high-end weapons can carry out long-range, medium range, and short-range air defense missions and multiple course, multi-layer antiballistic missile interception". These can build a solid barrier for air and aerospace defense. The land-based unmanned combat formation participating in the Victory Day Parade consisted of unmanned combat vehicles for missions such as reconnaissance and assault, mine sweeping and bomb disposal, and team support.

Strong signals to US?

The Global Times reported that these weapons have unique advantages in special battlefield environments, especially in tough battles such as amphibious landing operations and urban battles. The unmanned ground equipment can provide extremely strong assistance. Analysts believe, the show of military prowess was meant to send strong signals to the archrival US. China has emerged as the strongest power to challenge Washington's hegemony in the unipolar world.

Why can India not ignore China's military prowess?

However, considering the ties, India should also take note of the display of these lethal weapons. Though the border is quiet, more than 50,000 soldiers are still deployed along the LAC. The PLA has pulled back soldiers from Gogra, Hot Springs and Pangong Tso, troops are still deployed at the Depsang and Demchok. Similarly, India-China bilateral trade has gone up, but New Delhi still suffers a trade deficit of $99 billion. India and China continue to be archrivals and adversaries, if not enemies. New Delhi cannot ignore the military prowess displayed at Tiananmen Square.

