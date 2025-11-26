FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
China reignites Arunachal Pradesh dispute, historical facts favour India, details here

India hit back at China after an Arunachal Pradesh woman was detained at Shanghai airport, reigniting the border dispute and raising questions over Beijing’s shifting policy.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 04:51 PM IST

China reignites Arunachal Pradesh dispute, historical facts favour India, details here
Arunachal Pradesh, India-China dispute. (File Image)
After New Delhi hit back at China for detaining Indian citizen Pema Wangjom Thongdok at Shanghai airport, the old wounds have reopened. After Chinese authorities harassed the woman travelling with an Indian passport showing Arunachal as her birthplace, India reminded Beijing that the northeastern state is an integral and inalienable part of India. China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning fueled the controversy after she said, "The Chinese side has never recognised the so-called 'Arunachal Pradesh' illegally set up by India." Is Xi Jinping's China going back to the policy of Deng Xiaoping? The iconic Chinese leader, who changed the communist country forever, told visiting Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in December 1988 that the two countries should forget the past and move ahead to improve the bilateral relations.

LAC, McMahon Line

By harassing the Indian woman from Arunachal Pradesh, Beijing has started a new and avoidable controversy unnecessarily. The northeastern Indian state falls along the 3,440km long Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Indian state shares 1,129 km of border with China's Tibet Autonomous Region at the McMahon Line. China does not recognize the line demarcated by the British rulers in India in 1914. It claims the state in its entirety as South Tibet.

(India and China discussed the border dispute when the Manmohan Singh met Wen Jiabao.)

Arunachal Pradesh dispute

China deliberately ignores the fact that in ancient Tibetan texts, eastern Arunachal Pradesh and some parts of Tibet were called Lhoyu, and their residents were called Lhobha people. Besides, Tawang district and West Kameng district in western Arunachal Pradesh were called Monyul. There was no mention of China or the main Chinese ethnicity of Han. The area carved out as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) in 1954 was later renamed Arunachal Pradesh in 1972 and became a Union Territory of India. It became a state on February 20, 198,7, when Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister. 

China's South Tibet claim

China has occasionally asserted its claims on Tawang, and India emphasized that Tawang is an integral part of India. India reiterated this to China when Prime Minister Manmohan Singh met his Chinese counterpart, Wen Jiabao, in Thailand in October 2009. The Chinese Army intruded into Arunachal Pradesh in 2016; however, it was denied by India's Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju. When the Dalai Lama visited Tawang in 2017, China protested. Beijing has also objected to the Dalai Lama's previous visits to the area.

