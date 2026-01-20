FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

China-Pakistan ties under strain? Xi’s visit amid Pakistan’s growing US engagement, how may it impact India?

Resul Pookutty slams news outlet for omitting him from list of Indian Oscar winners: 'Don't insult'

Saina Nehwal Net Worth: A look at lavish lifestyle and income sources of badminton's Golden Girl

Meet man who designed the world's tallest building, now breaking his own record

GRAP-4 restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves slightly

Akshay Kumar car accident: Mumbai Police arrests Mercedes driver, files case against him; details inside

Delhi’s IGI airport to close down third runway from February 16, what is the reason? will it affect you?

Viral Video: Greater Noida man drives sports car with child sitting on roof, gets arrested after outrage

Mumbai Indians suffer major blow as star player gets ruled out of remainder of WPL 2026, pick 20-year-old spinner as replacement

Seven sisters in focus: Why Bangladesh’s China outreach near Siliguri is red flag for India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Resul Pookutty slams news outlet for omitting him from list of Indian Oscar winners: 'Don't insult'

Resul Pookutty slams news outlet for omitting him from list of Oscar winners

DC vs MI, WPL 2026 Live Score: Jemimah Rodrigues wins Toss, Delhi to bowl first against Mumbai

DC vs MI, WPL 2026 Live Score: Jemimah Rodrigues wins Toss

Saina Nehwal Net Worth: A look at lavish lifestyle and income sources of badminton's Golden Girl

Saina Nehwal Net Worth A look at luxurious lifestyle and income sources of badmi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on

Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan in an '80s Dhurandhar

AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi

Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

China-Pakistan ties under strain? Xi’s visit amid Pakistan’s growing US engagement, how may it impact India?

Xi Jinping’s upcoming visit to Pakistan comes amid China’s unease over Islamabad’s growing ties with the US, rare earth offers, CPEC and regional security shifts.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 07:08 PM IST

China-Pakistan ties under strain? Xi’s visit amid Pakistan’s growing US engagement, how may it impact India?
Shehbaz Sharif with Xi Jinping. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Is Pakistan's all-weather friend, China, upset with its increasing bonhomie with the US? After Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir made frequent visits to Washington, where they were received warmly, Chinese President Xi Jinping would make a state visit to Islamabad soon. He is most likely to announce multiple projects, including those in the sectors of agriculture, IT, artificial intelligence, mines and minerals, and youth development. Besides, Xi Jinping is also expected to announce a new project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor 2.0. 

Pakistan-China Ties

Analysts believe that Beijing is not happy with Islamabad for the increasing Pakistan-US collaboration in many areas. China may be upset with Pakistan's offer to allow its rare earth mineral deposits in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and part of Balochistan. It is a sensitive issue for China. After Donald Trump imposed new tariffs of 35% on Chinese products, Beijing responded by holding the exports of the rare earth minerals to the US. Trump hit back, a tariff war erupted and China ended up with US tariffs of 350%. Later, the two sides held back-channel talks and allowed concessions to each other. Pakistan's offer to bail out the US by opening its rare earth deposits must not have gone well with Beijing. 

Analysts believe China is also upset over the possibility of Afghanistan allowing the Pentagon use its Bagram airbase. Initially constructed by Russia and later developed by the US, the airbase is close to China's Xinjiang province. Any presence of the US Air Force at this base may threaten the security of China. Though the Taliban administration has not yet indicated its willingness to allow Washington, they may barter it for recognition of the government. If Kabul does it, China may find itself in a difficult position. Xi Jinping may have the intention of seeking Pakistan's help to stop. Though Pakistan-Afghanistan relations are not at their best at present, Islamabad can certainly impress the Taliban. 

Xi Jinping Pakistan visit

Xi Jinping's visit to Islamabad is most likely to upset India. New Delhi was upset in a recent development over China’s infrastructure projects in the Shaksgam Valley through the CPEC. It called them ‘illegal and invalid,’ and said the region is an ‘integral and inalienable part’ of India. The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated its stand that India does not recognise the so-called CPEC. A part of the CPEC is situated in the China-occupied Aksai Chin, the other in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. India claims both these parts as its own, under illegal occupation. 

Though neither India nor China escalated the issue, Xi Jinping's visit to Pakistan at this juncture has special significance for New Delhi. The Chinese president is most likely to roll out more sops for Pakistan to woo it. However, India will keep an eye on the visit and see if any announcement is made on defence cooperation. Pakistan used the Chinese-made fighter jets and air-to-air missiles in its military clash with India in May last year. Besides, Beijing also supplied Islamabad with real-time satellite images of Indian defence assets. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Resul Pookutty slams news outlet for omitting him from list of Indian Oscar winners: 'Don't insult'
Resul Pookutty slams news outlet for omitting him from list of Oscar winners
Saina Nehwal Net Worth: A look at lavish lifestyle and income sources of badminton's Golden Girl
Saina Nehwal Net Worth A look at luxurious lifestyle and income sources of badmi
Meet man who designed the world's tallest building, now breaking his own record
Meet man who designed the world's tallest building, now breaking his own record
GRAP-4 restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves slightly
GRAP-4 restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves
Akshay Kumar car accident: Mumbai Police arrests Mercedes driver, files case against him; details inside
Akshay Kumar car accident: Mumbai Police arrests Mercedes driver, files case
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan in an '80s Dhurandhar
AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi
Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement