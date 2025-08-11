Twitter
EXPLAINER

China deadline arrives: How much tariff will Donald Trump impose on Beijing? Will he punish dragon for buying Russian oil?

The deadline for reaching a US-China deal over tariffs ends on August 12,2025. Will Donald Trump punish Beijing for buying Russian oil like India? Will it extend the deadline for 90 days, or will it be lenient to the dragon? Details here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 07:50 PM IST

China deadline arrives: How much tariff will Donald Trump impose on Beijing? Will he punish dragon for buying Russian oil?
US President Donald Trump with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. (File Image)

TRENDING NOW

As the deadline for reaching a US-China tariff deal arrives, the most important question looming large is how much tariff President Donald Trump will impose on China when the deadline for the deal ends on August 12, 2025? Will the US President extend it for 90 days as he did for Mexico? Will Donald Trump slap its biggest trading partner for being the biggest buyer of Russian oil? Or will he expose his double standards once again by giving relief to Beijing after imposing a 25% tariff on his "friend" India?

Vice President JD Vance dropped hints at punishing China for buying oil from Russia. Responding to the question of whether Beijing could face similar measures to those recently announced for India over Russian oil imports, he told Fox News, "Well, the President said he’s thinking about it, but he hasn’t made any firm decisions." Vance added, "Obviously the China issue is a little bit more complicated because our relationship with China affects a lot of other things that have nothing to do with the Russian situation."

 


Donald initially imposed a 34% tariff on China, raised to 125% after Beijing retaliated with matching tariffs on US imports. The US’s reciprocal tariff is imposed in addition to the 20% fentanyl tariff introduced in February and March of this year, raising the final tariff rate on Chinese goods t0 145%. 

China-Russia Bilateral Trade

The China-Russia bilateral trade stood at $545.32 billion in Financial Year 2024. While Beijing exported goods worth $321.78 billion, it imported products worth $223.54 billion during the period. China has a trade surplus of $98.24 billion in FY 2024. China emerged as the largest buyer of Russian oil in 2024. It imported Russian oil worth $62.6 billion, compared to India's $52.7 billion. 

 

How much Russian oil does China buy?

Chinese imports of Russian oil in 2024 went up, as it accounted for 21.5% of total crude imports, an increase from the 2018-2021 average of 15.5%. Chinese "teapot" refiners, or small-scale, privately owned facilities that depend heavily on discounted supplies, were the main beneficiaries. Though the US president has not warned China directly, he has dropped hints that he will not spare the dragon, the main adversary. When asked why he singled out India, Donald Trump warned that more punishment was coming for countries buying Russian energy products. He said, "You’re going to see a lot more. So this is a taste. Without taking the name of China, he said, "You’re going to see a lot more. You’re going to see so much secondary sanctions."

