Why is China building giant dams in Tibet? Should India worry about future 'water bomb'?

The devastating Tibet-Nepal floods, which have killed 900 people, have once again renewed global attention to China's ambitious hydroelectric projects and dams in Tibet. Should India be upset? Explained here.

The Tibet-Nepal floods have raised many questions, as they have killed more than 900 people and left 3,000 missing in their trail of devastation and destruction, spreading across China (Tibet) and Nepal. Beijing is constructing several hydroelectric projects in Tibet, which is also the home to many rivers, including those that wreak havoc in India at regular intervals. With this, the moot question is: Why is China building these powerhouses on such a vulnerable and unstable mountain? Of course, Beijing is to take care of its energy security, and its commitment to reduce carbon footprints and develop the area to provide the local population with better living standards and create jobs. At the same time, it has to exploit the situation to gain geopolitical leverage. However, another significant question is: at what cost?

China: Tibet dams

Though there is no evidence that Chinese dams have caused the catastrophic floods, the devastation has underlined the significance of cross-border sharing of hydrological data, joint glacier monitoring and river management between China and downstream countries like Nepal, Bhutan and India.

(China to construct five hydropower projects on Yarlung Tsangpo or Brahmaputra River.)

One simple and apparent reason is China's commitment to generate renewable energy and reduce carbon footprints. It depends heavily on hydroelectric power plants due to the following reasons:

Tibet is home to 12 large international rivers and 20 regional rivers. International rivers include the most significant Yarlung Tsangpo, which flows into India (Brahmaputra) and Bangladesh (Jamuna).

Other important rivers are:

Indus River, which flows into India and Pakistan.

Yangtze: It flows eastward through China.

Yellow River: This river also flows across China.

Mekong River: It flows through Myanmar.

Salween: It flows into Myanmar and Southeast Asia.

Irrawaddy: This river flows through Myanmar.

China: Mega dam projects in Tibet

These rivers have deep gorges and steep gradients, giving them enormous hydropower capabilities.

The Yarlung Tsangpo River drops about 2,000 metres in a short distance, near the Great Bend, making it the best location for hydroelectric projects.

China is working on the Three Gorges Dam, which may become the largest hydropower project in the world.

China is the second-biggest importer of crude oil, and most of its fuel flows through the vulnerable and perilous route of the Strait of Malacca. It wants to reduce its dependence on this, and harnessing the rivers is one of the options it has.

China wants to diversify its energy sources.

It must improve energy security in an attempt to reduce its dependence on the Strait of Malacca.

China is focusing on its power industries in western parts.

Tibet is especially significant to China. While the people claim to have remained independent in their land, Beijing claims it as its integral territory and calls it the Special Autonomous Region of China. So, it has high stakes in this rough terrain, and it is working to develop it and integrate the people into its Han-dominated mainland ecosystem.