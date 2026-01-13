China again provokes India with claim over Shaksgam Valley: What is the dispute all about?

Asked about India's position on Shaksgam, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a press briefing in Beijing: "First of all, the territory you mentioned is part of China's territory." Ning added: "China's infrastructure activities in its own territory are beyond reproach."

China has once again flared up tensions with India by reiterating its claim over the Shaksgam Valley in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. A top official said that Chinese infrastructure projects in the region are "beyond reproach." The statement comes just days after New Delhi criticised Beijing's construction projects in the area, saying the Indian government reserves the right to take necessary measures to safeguard its interests.

Asked about India's position on Shaksgam, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a press briefing in capital Beijing: "First of all, the territory you mentioned is part of China's territory." Ning added: "China's infrastructure activities in its own territory are beyond reproach." The spokesperson further stated that China and Pakistan have signed a border agreement that has determined the boundary between the two countries for decades. "These are the rights of Pakistan and China as sovereign states," she said.

Last week, India had slammed China's infrastructure works in the Shaksgam Valley. External Affairs Ministry (EAM) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "Shaksgam Valley is Indian territory. We have never recognised the so-called China-Pakistan 'boundary agreement' signed in 1963. We have consistently maintained that the agreement is illegal and invalid." He added: "We also do not recognise the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which passes through Indian territory that is under forcible and illegal occupation of Pakistan."

The Shaksgam Valley is located in a sensitive region bordering China's Xinjiang province. Also known as the Trans Karakoram Tract, it lies north of the Karakoram range and close to the disputed Siachen/Aksai Chin area. It is part of the Hunza-Gilgit region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In 1963, Pakistan had ceded more than 5,000 square kilometers of territory in the Shaksgam Valley to China from areas illegally occupied by it under a border agreement. India has maintained that the action is unlawful and asserted its right to the territory.

China has reportedly started the construction of an all-weather road through the Shaksgam Valley. The road is said to be less than 49 km away from Siachen Glacier, and is unlikely to impact India's defence positions in the area. Chinese construction activity in Shaksgam has gained pace after the 2017 standoff in Bhutan's Doklam area.