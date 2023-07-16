Headlines

Chandrayaan-3: What makes Sriharikota ISRO's ideal choice for rocket launch?

India's Chandrayaan-3 mission launches successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Center.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

On Friday, India's ambitious lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC) located in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Serving as the country's sole spaceport, the SDSC has been instrumental in launching spacecraft and satellites since its inception in 1971. Named after esteemed mathematician and former Isro Chairman Satish Dhawan, the space center holds significant importance in India's space journey.

The selection of Sriharikota as the launch site was a well-thought-out process dating back to the 1960s when India embarked on its satellite and launch vehicle development. Under the guidance of Vikram Sarabhai, the founding figure of the Indian space program, scientist EV Chitnis was tasked with finding a suitable location on the east coast of India. Sriharikota emerged as a promising site, and by October 1968, around 40,000 acres of land were acquired for the project.

The choice of Sriharikota was driven by two key factors. Firstly, its strategic location on the east coast enables rockets to be launched in an easterly direction. Secondly, its proximity to the equator provides a significant advantage in terms of Earth's rotation. Launching eastwards allows rockets to harness the rotational velocity of the Earth, leading to increased payload capacity for launch vehicles. Additionally, the equatorial proximity is vital for placing geostationary satellites in their designated orbits.

Apart from these considerations, Sriharikota was largely uninhabited and close to the sea, ensuring that rocket flights occur over the ocean. This arrangement allows separated rocket hardware to impact the high seas without any constraints or risks to populated areas.

Satish Dhawan, a distinguished Indian rocket scientist, played a pivotal role in advancing the country's space research. Known as the "Father of Experimental Fluid Dynamics research" in India, he succeeded Vikram Sarabhai as the Chairman of Isro in 1972. During his tenure, Dhawan led the Indian space program through a period of remarkable growth and achievement. His contributions included the development of operational systems like INSAT, IRS, and the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), establishing India as a significant player in the global space community.

Following his passing in 2002, the space center in Sriharikota was renamed the Satish Dhawan Space Center as a tribute to his exceptional legacy. The center continues to serve as a hub for India's space exploration endeavors, including the Chandrayaan-3 mission, symbolizing the nation's relentless pursuit of scientific and technological excellence.

Read more: Chandrayaan-3 successfully launched: Why ISRO scientists want to explore Moon's South Pole?

