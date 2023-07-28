Centre's ordinance on Delhi explained: Why is AAP is opposing it? All you need to know about services bill

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, is expected to introduce the bill in the Parliament next week now that the Union cabinet has approved it.

On Monday, the government is expected to file a bill in the Lok Sabha in place of the Delhi ordinance, which called for the establishment of a body to oversee the deployment and relocation of Group-A officials in the capital. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill is one of 31 bills on the government's agenda that will be discussed in 17 sittings of Parliament during the monsoon session.

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, is expected to introduce the bill in the Parliament next week now that the Union cabinet has approved it. The Aam Aadmi Party is attempting to unify Congress and other opposing parties to challenge the law, which has sparked a political brawl across the country.

What is the Delhi ordinance replacement bill, and why was it proposed?

In May, the top court decided that Delhi's administration could enact laws and manage the state's civil services. The Supreme Court gave the elected leadership of the Union Territory power over all services in Delhi, with the exception of police, public safety, and land.

Prior to the May 11 ruling, the lieutenant governor exercised administrative authority over all transfers and postings involving Delhi government officials. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 was published by the BJP administration a week later on May 19.

It was intended to establish a body responsible for disciplining and transferring bureaucrats from the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Civil) Services (DANICS) cadre. In this case, the Delhi government argued the center's Ordinance to the Supreme Court, which sent the Delhi government's case to a five-judge Constitution Bench.

Supreme Court on this matter

According to the Supreme Court, the Constitution Bench will look at whether Parliament may "abrogate the constitutional principles of administration" for the Delhi government by passing a bill that limits its ability to manage services. Raghav Chadha, an AAP member, wrote to Jagdeep Dhankhar, the vice president and chairman of the Rajya Sabha, pleading with him not to approve the bill in the Upper House.

Opposition parties' take on this

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, has contacted opposition groups to solicit backing in rejection of the law. Through a bill in the Parliament, Kejriwal is attempting to prevent the Center's attempt to replace it. As of now, Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, RJD, and KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi have all backed AAP. JD(S), BJD, BSP, and TDP are further parties whose support has not yet been determined.

Why is YSR's backing so important for the government to pass a bill?

Having 22 members in the Lok Sabha and 9 in the Rajya Sabha, the YSR Congress Party has a record of supporting the ruling BJP on key legislative issues. This backing is probably going to make it easier for the government to carry the debated Delhi law through the Upper House, where it lacks a majority.

