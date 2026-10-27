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CEC Gyanesh Kumar, SIR, Form 6: 5 Big questions after ECI's affidavit in Supreme Court

Did the Election Commission make its SIR decisions unanimously? What exactly has the ECI said about Form 6 to the Supreme Court? What is the dispute over the alleged deletion of voter names? More questions explained here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 27, 2026, 12:43 PM IST

CEC Gyanesh Kumar, SIR, Form 6: 5 Big questions after ECI's affidavit in Supreme Court
Gyanesh Kumar, CEC, Election Commission of India. (File Image: ECI)
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By submitting an affidavit to the Supreme Court, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has raised more questions than it has answered. It has also stoked simmering tensions over the issue and given political parties more ammunition. A few questions have surfaced that need to be probed and answered. These are as follows:

  1. Did the Election Commission make its SIR decisions unanimously?
  2. What exactly has the ECI said about Form 6?
  3. What is the dispute over the alleged deletion of voter names?
  4. What safeguards does the ECI say are available to eligible voters?
  5. What can the Supreme Court examine or direct in the pending proceedings?

In a counter-affidavit filed in the Supreme Court in response to the petition challenging the legality of the ECI's certain decisions and the functioning of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, the poll body told the apex court that all three orders taken on June 24, 2025, October 27, 2025, and May 14, 2026, were taken unanimously. 

What did ECI say on Form 6?

The ECI rejected the allegation that Gyanesh Kumar unilaterally took SIR-related decisions despite objections from the other two Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. The poll panel also denied having amended Form 6 through an order issued on the Special Intensive Review (SIR)  and explained that the declaration issued during the SIR was an independent issue and it did not change Form 6. However, the ECI admitted that the way the declaration was issued online gave the impression that it was a separate issue and Form 6 had been changed, which, in fact, was not the case. 

The ECI wrote in the affidavit, "In the eyes of law, a newspaper report is not treated as evidence of the facts it narrates. The Commission has neither released nor authorized the release of any internal note/file to any news agency." It also said that appropriate action will be taken against the official who issued the declaration without prior permission from the authorities concerned. 

What is dispute over deletion of voters' names during SIR

The controversy deepened after the opposition parties alleged that about 13 crore names were deleted from the electoral rolls during the SIR, as the process itself and the documents required to be presented could have made millions of the voters ineligible. Those who were more vulnerable were unable to link their names to the previous voters' list. It was asked whether the ECI followed the laws in this regard. The poll panel maintains that it followed the laws and added that names can not be added or deleted from the electoral rolls without the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO)'s office. 

What safeguards did ECI take for eligible voters?


Coming under intense pressure from the opposition parties over the issue of deletion of names from the electoral rolls, the ECI explained in the affidavit that the procedure for unmapped voters and said that they did not need to attend hearings. It clarified that the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) would collect documents from their homes. It also said that they would be summoned by the tribunals for hearing only in exceptional cases. 

What can Supreme Court examine?

The ECI also said in the affidavit that all decisions were taken according to the Constitution and the law of the land. It also claimed to have followed the principle of collective decision. It further agreed to consider the relevant records, approvals and procedures, and determine whether the challenged actions were lawful. After hearing the case and examining the evidence, the Court could grant appropriate relief to the ECI if it finds legal violations. The court can probe the entire matter as the petitioners have sought scrutiny of the Commission's functioning and challenged the process of the SIR.

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