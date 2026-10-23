Protest Against CEC: Can PM Modi defuse tension over SIR before it widens further?

The protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls intensified on Friday. Will it turn against the Narendra Modi government? Explained here.

Troubles for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar keep on mounting every day, with more and more people and organisations joining the chorus against him and questioning the Specialised Intensive Review (SIR). It is no longer limited to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the main opposition Congress party. In the latest development that may deepen the crisis and increase the discontent against the BJP-led NDA government, the Delhi Coordination Committee of People Against SIR appealed to the masses to join a march to the headquarters of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday.

Protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The gravity of the situation can be gauged by the fact that thousands of people from all walks of life joined the march demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Though the People Against SIR was hitherto an unknown civil society collective, people responded to it voluntarily. Police detained more than a hundred people from the march that began at Gole Dak Khana, at the intersection of Kalibari Marg and Bhai Vir Singh Marg, and culminated at the office of the ECI. The participants carried the national flag and banners demanding an end to the electoral roll revision exercise.

“Let the Modi government sign a peace bond that it will stop the attack on the right to vote, stop the attack on the Constitution, stop SIR, and ensure the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar.” Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat during today’s protest march from Bhai Vir Singh Marg to the ECI headquarters in New Delhi. — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) October 23, 2026

It also proved that the sentiment against the SIR, the ECI, and CEC Gyanesh Kumar is rising, and people from unknown outfits are joining the protest. Friday's protest was a part of a nationwide mobilisation by groups like People Against SIR, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the All India Students’ Association (AISA), the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), and others. CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat, and members of the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) and the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO), also joined the march to the ECI.

Demand for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation spreads

Participating in the protest, CPI leader P Sandosh said, "Our protest will intensify; nobody can save Gyanesh Kumar." Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) extended its support to the protest, and its activists from Delhi, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh joined the demonstration.

VIDEO | Delhi: Several protesters detained during a march against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in central Delhi. The protesters were heading towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters to protest against the alleged deletion of voters. https://t.co/XrcaoYnGpQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 23, 2026

In a related development, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema introduced a resolution in the floor of the assembly on Friday, calling for an independent inquiry into CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the administrative decisions taken by him. In Tamil Nadu, the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and its alliance staged a walkout from the all-party meeting led by the chief electoral officer Archana Patnaik at the Secretariat in Chennai. Minister for Energy Resources and Law CTR Nirmal Kumar said on Friday that the TVK has been opposing the SIR exercise from the beginning.

Talking to journalists, he said, "If it was not conducted, the TVK would have won in more than 160 seats in the April 23 Assembly polls. But during the SIR exercise, massive errors have taken place. In continuation of that, demanding that he take responsibility, we demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation."

Thousands of people took part in a night march organised by the CPI(M) Malappuram District Committee in Keralam on Monday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and expressing solidarity with the protests at Jantar Mantar. https://t.co/lFgISlXs9e — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) October 23, 2026

What does anti-SIR protest mean for PM Modi?

Analysts believe that the protest is no longer against CEC Gyanesh Kumar or the SIR. It has gained enough momentum and may turn the tide against the Narendra Modi government and the BJP. The NDA government is in its third term; many of its decisions and policies have angered the masses in general. Besides, the politics of Hindutva and the anti-Muslim rhetoric have their limits. If the government does not take corrective steps and address the issues raised by the opposition parties, the tide may turn against it. Experts feel it is in the interest of the government and the BJP that the people have come out on the streets, express their frustration, and the government has enough time to address at least of the issues and pacify them to some extent at least. Will the government take a master stroke and do something to cool the frayed sentiments of the agitating masses?