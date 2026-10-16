CEC Gyanesh Kumar Row: Modi Govt may call Special Parliament Session for delimitation, women's reservation bills; will it succeed?

At a time when the Narendra Modi government is facing agitation over the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, it has planned to call for a Special Parliament Session and introduce the delimitation and women's reservation bills. What next?

After facing immense pressure from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the INDIA bloc over the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the Narendra Modi government has decided to open another front and catch the opposition off guard. The Union government is likely to request a special session of Parliament and introduce the constitutional amendment bills for delimitation and women's reservation. These bills will need a two-thirds majority of the members present and voting, and this should not be less than a simple majority of the total strength of each house.

The government has taken this bold move after its defeat in the House on April 17 during the Budget Session, when the bills related to delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies and the women's reservation bill were defeated in the Rajya Sabha. The government considered bringing these bills again during the Monsoon Session. However, a massive agitation demanding then HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the leak of the NEET examination papers rocked the government. Pradhan ultimately put in his resignation. It was a sheer humiliation of PM Modi and his government, who were considered invincible till now.

Delimitation Bill

The BJP and the Union government are determined to introduce the Delimitation Bill, 2026 and the accompanying Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill that will increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850 seats. It tabled the bill on April 17, 2026, but it failed to cobble up the required two-thirds majority of the House.

Though Article 81 of the Indian Constitution has provisions to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha with the rise in population to keep the representation intact, the process has been kept on hold since the 1970s to avoid penalising states that successfully controlled population growth. It was extended by later constitutional amendments. Experts, analysts and many MPs, particularly those from the southern states, have pointed out that a fresh delimitation, based on newer population data, could alter the relative political weight of different states. It will adversely impact the federal character of the Constitution as well. The upper limit of the seats in the Lok Sabha has been put at 850; however, the operational limit will be 816. The proposed amendments will not come into effect before the General Election 2029.

What may change?

On average, a bill is debated for about 3.6 hours in the Lok Sabha; this time is divided between the treasury benches and the opposition. Each member gets an average of about 8-10 minutes to speak. Most of the back-benchers, first-time MPs and those from the smaller and regional parties get sidelined; some of them do not get an opportunity to speak on important issues or bills. The situation will deteriorate if the number of members in the House is increased from 543 to 816. Strongly criticising the Delimitation Bill 2026 and linking it to the Women's Reservation Bill, noted writer and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that it will cause "political demonetisation" and penalise southern and well-governed states, while "disproportionately rewarding the northern Hindi heartland for its failures". He also said that it will "mark a disastrous watershed in India’s institutional architecture."