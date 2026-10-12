CEC Gyanesh Kumar row: Will INDIA bloc seek SIR stay, restoration of voter names in Supreme Court?

What may the opposition INDIA bloc demand in its petition likely to be submitted to the Supreme Court? Will it target CEC Gyanesh Kumar, demand to halt the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of the electoral rolls? Explained here.

After Chief Justice of India Surya Kant refused to meet Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the opposition bloc of INDIA on Monday morning before their march to the Supreme Court, the opposition parties are likely to file a petition with the Supreme Court. Earlier, these leaders met President Droupadi Murmu and complained that CEC Gyanesh Kumar had been biased and was helping the ruling BJP by removing voters' names under the process of Special Intensive Review (SIR) of the electoral rolls. However, the petition against the CEC may not contain all the points raised in the memorandum submitted to the president. What relief could the INDIA bloc seek in the plea submitted to the Supreme Court?

Supreme Court Petition CEC Gyanesh Kumar