CEC Gyanesh Kumar row: Will INDIA bloc seek SIR stay, restoration of voter names in Supreme Court?

What may the opposition INDIA bloc demand in its petition likely to be submitted to the Supreme Court? Will it target CEC Gyanesh Kumar, demand to halt the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of the electoral rolls? Explained here.
Supreme Court . (File Image)
After Chief Justice of India Surya Kant refused to meet Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the opposition bloc of INDIA on Monday morning before their march to the Supreme Court, the opposition parties are likely to file a petition with the Supreme Court. Earlier, these leaders met President Droupadi Murmu and complained that CEC Gyanesh Kumar had been biased and was helping the ruling BJP by removing voters' names under the process of Special Intensive Review (SIR) of the electoral rolls. However, the petition against the CEC may not contain all the points raised in the memorandum submitted to the president. What relief could the INDIA bloc seek in the plea submitted to the Supreme Court?
Supreme Court Petition CEC Gyanesh Kumar
- Alleging that during the SIR, crores of eligible voters' names were deleted from the electoral rolls, the opposition parties may demand that the Special Intensive Review should be stopped immediately.
- The INDIA bloc may demand that it should be proved whether the Election Commission of India (ECI) has complied with the applicable constitutional and statutory requirements in the SIR.
- It should also demand that the SIR be halted and the investigation be completed.
- It is yet to be seen whether they demand that the SIR be halted in certain states or across the country.
- As the INDIA bloc has alleged that more than 13 crore names have been deleted from the electoral rolls, it may ask the Supreme Court that the ECI should explain the criterion for removal of names.
- It may also request the court to order the ECI to ensure an opportunity to challenge removal and restore names.
- The petition may also seek to restore all disputed names.
- It may request an independent verification exercise and publication of deletion data.
- The INDIA bloc may also seek an independent probe into alleged irregularities within the Election Commission of India.
- Analysts believe the opposition parties may demand to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or a judicial commission.
- They may also demand a disclosure of internal records.
- The INDIA bloc may request the Supreme Court to review particular decisions.
- It may demand an investigation into alleged misconduct, and ask the court to direct an authority to consider a complaint.
- As the Congress Party has demanded many times to hold future elections through ballot papers, it may include it in its petition submitted to the apex court.
- The opposition parties may ask the Supreme Court to annul the results of the assembly elections held in the last two years and order fresh polls in those states. TMC leader Mamata Banerjee has raised the demand to annul the results of the West Bengal Assembly Elections several times.
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